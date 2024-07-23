Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Teesside

Teesside offers a range of restaurants that cater to families, ensuring both parents and children can enjoy a delightful dining experience. Here are some of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Teesside:

1. Planet Kidz

Located on the Redcar seafront, Planet Kidz is the largest soft play centre in the area. It features huge slides, a massive spider climb, a giant submarine, ball cannons, and more. For the little ones, there is a dedicated gated under-4s playground with mini slides, a ball pool, and interactive learning screens. After playtime, families can enjoy meals from the on-site kitchen, which serves everything from full English breakfasts to homemade specials. Don’t forget to visit Gabrielle’s Ice Cream Parlour for a sweet treat afterwards​ (Planet Kidz)​.

2. Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre

Located on the Teesside Industrial Estate in Thornaby, Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre offers a large indoor play structure with three floors of fun, including tube slides, tunnels, and ball cannons. There is also a dedicated area for babies and toddlers with age-appropriate toys and activities. The centre features a café where parents can relax with a meal or a coffee while keeping an eye on their kids​ (Where To Go With Kids)​.

3. Cooks Café

Situated in Stewart Park, Middlesbrough, Cooks Café is a great spot for families. The café serves lovely coffees, hot chocolates, and a variety of meals. The park itself boasts lovely woods, lakes, and green fields, along with a penned play area for children. It’s an excellent location for combining a meal with a fun day out in nature​ (AMALAwellness)​.

4. The Talpore

Located at The Tees Barrage in Stockton-on-Tees, The Talpore offers a pub/café/restaurant experience with beautiful river views. The venue welcomes dogs in its pub and outdoor beer garden areas, making it a great choice for families who want to enjoy a meal after a riverside stroll. The surrounding area is perfect for short and long walks where you can enjoy wildlife sightings​ (AMALAwellness)​.

5. The Sitting Room

Found at Station Square in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, The Sitting Room is a quaint coffee shop near the railway station. It serves a wide array of teas, coffees, cakes, and food. The location is dog-friendly, and it is ideal for families looking to enjoy beach walks followed by a cozy meal or snack​ (AMALAwellness)​.

These venues provide a combination of engaging play areas for children and relaxing dining experiences for parents, making them perfect for family outings in Teesside. For more information on these and other family-friendly places, you can explore local guides and websites.