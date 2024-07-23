  • Wed. Jul 24th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
North East News

Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Teesside

ByDave Stopher

Jul 23, 2024

Teesside offers a range of restaurants that cater to families, ensuring both parents and children can enjoy a delightful dining experience. Here are some of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Teesside:

1. Planet Kidz

Located on the Redcar seafront, Planet Kidz is the largest soft play centre in the area. It features huge slides, a massive spider climb, a giant submarine, ball cannons, and more. For the little ones, there is a dedicated gated under-4s playground with mini slides, a ball pool, and interactive learning screens. After playtime, families can enjoy meals from the on-site kitchen, which serves everything from full English breakfasts to homemade specials. Don’t forget to visit Gabrielle’s Ice Cream Parlour for a sweet treat afterwards​ (Planet Kidz)​.

2. Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre

Located on the Teesside Industrial Estate in Thornaby, Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre offers a large indoor play structure with three floors of fun, including tube slides, tunnels, and ball cannons. There is also a dedicated area for babies and toddlers with age-appropriate toys and activities. The centre features a café where parents can relax with a meal or a coffee while keeping an eye on their kids​ (Where To Go With Kids)​.

3. Cooks Café

Situated in Stewart Park, Middlesbrough, Cooks Café is a great spot for families. The café serves lovely coffees, hot chocolates, and a variety of meals. The park itself boasts lovely woods, lakes, and green fields, along with a penned play area for children. It’s an excellent location for combining a meal with a fun day out in nature​ (AMALAwellness)​.

4. The Talpore

Located at The Tees Barrage in Stockton-on-Tees, The Talpore offers a pub/café/restaurant experience with beautiful river views. The venue welcomes dogs in its pub and outdoor beer garden areas, making it a great choice for families who want to enjoy a meal after a riverside stroll. The surrounding area is perfect for short and long walks where you can enjoy wildlife sightings​ (AMALAwellness)​.

5. The Sitting Room

Found at Station Square in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, The Sitting Room is a quaint coffee shop near the railway station. It serves a wide array of teas, coffees, cakes, and food. The location is dog-friendly, and it is ideal for families looking to enjoy beach walks followed by a cozy meal or snack​ (AMALAwellness)​.

These venues provide a combination of engaging play areas for children and relaxing dining experiences for parents, making them perfect for family outings in Teesside. For more information on these and other family-friendly places, you can explore local guides and websites.

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

North East News
How to Prepare Your Business for a Penetration Test
Jul 24, 2024 Dave Stopher
Buisiness Business Durham Experts Jobs Motoring Newcastle North East North East News Peterlee Recruitment Sunderland Teesside
Simon Bailes Peugeot makes double appointment as business expands
Jul 23, 2024 Global News Media
Business Construction North East North East News Property
North East developer gets bigger, faster and better
Jul 23, 2024 Persuasion PR

You missed

Events
North East News
Business Digital Experts Law & Finance Northumberland Property Technology
Buisiness Business Durham Experts Jobs Motoring Newcastle North East North East News Peterlee Recruitment Sunderland Teesside