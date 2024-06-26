Discover the Best Splash Pads in North East England

As the summer sun graces North East England, families are on the lookout for fun and refreshing outdoor activities. Splash pads and water play areas have become increasingly popular, offering safe and exciting environments for children to cool off and enjoy water play. Here’s a comprehensive guide to some of the best splash pads in the region.

1. Ridley Park, Blyth

Located in Northumberland, Ridley Park is a family favorite featuring a free splash pad. Open daily from 11 am to 6 pm, this splash pad offers a variety of water jets and sprays, providing endless fun for kids. The surrounding park also includes playgrounds and picnic areas, making it an ideal spot for a full day out​ (North East Family Fun )​​ (North East Family Fun )​.

2. Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street

Riverside Park boasts a free splash pad that operates on selected dates from late May to early September. The interactive water features are a hit with children, and the park also offers beautiful riverside walks and ample green spaces for relaxation and play​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

3. Hirst Park, Ashington

Hirst Park’s splash pad is another free attraction that delights local families. Typically open from the end of May, this park combines water play with traditional playground equipment, making it a versatile destination for outdoor fun​ (North East Family Fun )​.

4. Spittal Park, Berwick-upon-Tweed

Nestled by the beach, Spittal Park’s splash pad is a relatively new addition that has quickly become popular. With cafes and kiosks nearby, it’s perfect for a beach day combined with some splash pad fun. The picturesque setting adds to the appeal, offering stunning coastal views​ (North East Family Fun )​​ (North East Family Fun )​.

5. Alnwick Garden, Alnwick

For a paid-entry experience, Alnwick Garden’s Serpent Garden offers various interactive water features and fountains. While adults pay an entry fee, kids can enjoy the water play areas for free. The garden is renowned for its beautifully landscaped areas and the impressive Grand Cascade​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

6. Exhibition Park, Newcastle

Exhibition Park in Newcastle features a recently restored free water play area. Located in a shaded woodland section of the park, it offers unique water management features where children can pump and direct water through various channels, combining play with a bit of learning​ (North East Family Fun )​.

7. Kirkleatham Walled Garden, Redcar

This paid-entry garden features an engaging water play area with water jets shooting up from the ground. The water play area is complemented by a cafe and playground, making it a delightful destination for families looking to enjoy a day out​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

8. Paddlers Park, Amble

Paddlers Park, located near the main pier in Amble, is another free water play option. It features a system of pumps and channels where children can control the flow of water, making it an interactive and fun experience. The park’s proximity to the sea adds to its charm​ (North East Family Fun )​.

9. Carlisle Park, Morpeth

Carlisle Park offers a free outdoor paddling pool typically open from late May to early September. The pool is a fantastic place for kids to splash around, and the park itself offers extensive playgrounds and scenic walking paths​ (Gateshead Mumbler)​.

10. Rising Sun Country Park, North Tyneside

This park includes a small artificial stream for water play, located near the visitor center. Rising Sun Country Park is easily accessible by public transport and offers a range of other activities, including nature trails and picnic spots​ (North East Family Fun )​​ (North East Family Fun )​.

Conclusion

North East England is home to a variety of splash pads and water play areas that cater to different tastes and preferences. From free local parks to paid-entry gardens, these venues provide excellent opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors and stay cool during the summer months. Whether you’re looking for a casual day out or a more elaborate garden experience, the splash pads in North East England offer something for everyone.

