Top Splash Pads in the North West: Perfect Spots for Summer Fun

As summer approaches, finding the perfect spot for family fun in the sun becomes a priority. Splash pads and outdoor paddling pools are fantastic options for keeping children entertained and cool. Here’s a roundup of some of the best splash pads in the North West of England.

Happy Mount Park Splash Park, Morecambe

Located at Marine Road East, Morecambe, Happy Mount Park boasts a delightful splash park designed for younger children. The area is equipped with water jets and spray features, providing endless entertainment. The park is open from late May through September on weekends and daily during school holidays. Entry costs £4 per person, with spectators paying £1​ (North West for kids)​.

Marine Splash at YMCA Fleetwood

In Fleetwood, the Marine Splash is part of the YMCA leisure facility, featuring various interactive water play areas perfect for young children. This facility ensures a safe and enjoyable environment for families looking to spend a fun-filled day​ (North West for kids)​.

Congleton Paddling Pool, Congleton

Congleton’s paddling pool, located at 19 Park Road, offers free entry, though booking is required due to its popularity. The pool opens from the late May Bank holiday and is a favorite for its spacious area and well-managed sessions, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all​ (North West for kids)​.

Victoria Park Splash Pad, Widnes

Situated at Birchfield Road, Widnes, the Victoria Park splash pad is free to use and operates during the summer months. This extensive park also features play areas and a picturesque lake, making it an ideal destination for a full day of family fun​ (North West for kids)​.

Church Walk Paddling Pool, Northwich

Church Walk Paddling Pool in Northwich, located on Percy Street, offers a great splash area that’s free to enter with online booking required. The pool is open from late May to September, providing a perfect spot for kids to cool off while enjoying various water features​ (North West for kids)​.

Sandy Lane Aqua Park, Chester

Just outside Chester, Sandy Lane Aqua Park is known for its 10-feature spray facility. This free-to-use park, typically open from May to September, also includes a large grassy picnic area and additional play areas for children to explore​ (North West for kids)​.

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool is one of the largest indoor water parks in the UK. It features numerous thrilling slides and water attractions, catering to all ages. This paid-entry park ensures an exciting day out, regardless of the weather​ (Tripadvisor)​.

Splash World Southport

Located in Southport, Splash World is an indoor water park ideal for children of all ages. With various water play features, it provides a fun and engaging environment. This venue is also a paid-entry attraction, perfect for rainy days​ (Tripadvisor)​.

Chorlton Water Park, Manchester

Chorlton Water Park offers a natural setting with a large lake and green spaces, including a splash pad area. This spot is perfect for a relaxing day out, combining the beauty of nature with the excitement of water play​ (Tripadvisor)​.

Wild Shore New Brighton

Wild Shore in New Brighton offers a variety of water activities, making it a wonderful addition to the list of family-friendly destinations. With numerous attractions and friendly staff, it ensures a memorable day for everyone​ (Tripadvisor)​.

Conclusion

The North West of England offers an impressive array of splash pads and water parks, each providing unique features and fun-filled activities. Whether you prefer free-entry parks or larger paid-entry attractions, there is something for every family to enjoy this summer. For more details on each venue, visiting their respective websites or contacting the venues directly is recommended.