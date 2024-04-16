Diverse classics from 50 different manufacturers on offer at Duxford auction

Almost 160 classic cars worth over £5 million to be offered at auction on 13 March

Vehicles span almost a century of automotive history

20 cars being offered without reserve

1960 Bentley S2 Continental Drophead Coupe, formerly owned by comic genius Peter Sellers, one of the star lots

A vast mix of almost 160 classic, collectible and performance cars with a combined potential value of more than £5 million will be offered for sale at H&H Classics’ first physical auction of 2024, at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, on Wednesday 13 March.

In a truly diverse offering, vehicles from 50 different motor manufacturers around the world will be available in the auction, including 18 from Bentley, 13 from Mercedes-Benz, 10 Rolls Royces, 10 Porsches and 9 Jaguars.

“We’re incredibly excited to kick off our 2024 physical auction calendar with such a strong and diverse offering,” comments Damian Jones, director, H&H Classics. “The vehicles on offer represent some of the motor industry’s most significant and well-known companies, as well as some from hidden gems that evoke memories of a golden, bygone era. We look forward to presenting this wonderful collection and helping all the vehicles find new homes where they can continue to be cherished for many more years to come.”

The highest value lot on offer, and possibly one of the coolest, is an exceptionally rare 1967 Lamborghini 400GT 2+2. The car is one of just four examples that were converted to right hand drive by coachbuilder Hooper. Epitomising 60s panache, the car is estimated between £450,000 – £550,000.

While eight other vehicles enter the sale with a six-figure estimate, 20 cars are being offered without reserve, including a 2001 Mazda MX-5 ‘Jasper Conran’ Edition, two 1962 Bentley S2 Saloons, various Mercedes-Benz SLs and a recently refurbished 1960 Volkswagen ‘Splitscreen’ Camper Van that is ready to be taken on a host of new adventures.

Four vehicles in the sale are more than 100 years old, with the oldest, a 1915 Model T Ford, estimated between £12,000 – £16,000. Meanwhile at the other end of scale, 24 cars on offer were registered after 2000, with the most recent, a stunning, low-mileage 2012 McLaren MP4-12C estimated between £70,000 – £80,000.

Rare American cars are well represented in the sale and include a 1926 Packard 426 Skiff-Bodied Tourer estimated between £60,000 – £80,000, a 1934 Packard Eight Convertible Victoria expected to fetch £50,000 – £60,000, a 1954 Chevrolet Corvette estimated between £35,000 – £45,000 and a 1968 Ford Ranchero GT3690 estimated between £14,000 – £18,000.

The auction will also feature the sale of the Aberaeron Collection which includes a one-owner 1974 Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster with just 44,000 miles, estimated between £70,000 – £90,000, and a 1951 A.L.E. Motor Special, built by the older brother of F1 driver Stuart Lewis-Evans, estimated between £11,000 – £13,000.

Meanwhile for anyone looking to add some celebrity glamour to their collection, the auction will also include the sale of a 1960 Bentley S2 Continental, formerly owned by Pink Panther actor and comedian, Peter Sellers, which is expected to fetch between £120,000 – £150,000

“Spring is traditionally when many classic car enthusiasts look to add to their collection so we are expecting a great deal of interest in the sale. We wish everyone bidding the best of luck and look forward to meeting as many people in person as possible,” concludes Jones.

Viewing of the lots is available at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, from midday on Tuesday 12 March, with the sale commencing at 1pm the following day. Anyone wishing to bid on any of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone, or by leaving a commission bid beforehand. For full details of how to bid and further details on all of the lots, visit www.handh.co.uk.

Notes

Established in 1993, H&H Classics is the longest continually trading auction house of its kind in the UK and Europe. With centuries of collective market expertise in the automotive and classic vehicle industry, H&H Classics prides itself on delivering the highest levels of commitment and service to its buyers and sellers, ensuring an experience which is easy and enjoyable.

Over the past 30 years, H&H Classics has achieved world record prices for classic motorcycles, cars, and competition cars such as a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, 1968 Lotus 49B, 1996 Subaru Impreza WRC, as well as royal cars including Queen Elizabeth II’s Daimler, Prince Phillip’s Lagonda and Princess Anne’s Bentley.

To find out more about H&H Classics, upcoming auctions or for enquiries, please visit www.handh.co.uk