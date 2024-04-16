Rightcharge collaborates with Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK to make it easier for businesses to transition to electric

Rightcharge offers electric vehicle drivers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for charge point installations, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish

Collaboration will make installing home or workplace charge points more affordable and accessible for businesses and van drivers looking to go electric

Buyers of Mercedes-Benz eCitan models are eligible £1,000 towards their charge point and installation costs when they organise through Rightcharge

The collaboration signifies a mutual commitment to supporting electric fleets.

London, UK, 5th March 2024: Leading EV charging software company Rightcharge has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK to help make it more affordable and accessible for businesses looking to operate and charge electric vehicles.

Rightcharge provides electric van drivers with a comprehensive end-to-end solution for charge point installations, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish. Drivers can choose from a selection of charge points, access market-leading prices from a network of vetted and monitored installers, and pay for their installation seamlessly in one place.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Vans and facilitated by Rightcharge, buyers of electric vehicles can benefit from contributions towards the costs of a charge point and the installations. Current offers include £1,000 for customers purchasing a Mercedes-Benz eCitan via an authorised Mercedes-Benz Van dealer.

The agreement demonstrated a mutual commitment to supporting electric fleets. Both companies are set to release exciting new products in 2024. Mercedes will introduce a wealth of new products, including new large and midsize vans, while Rightcharge is set to launch its own electric fuel card and fleet management solution.

As the UK aims to meet its 2035 legislative targets, mandating the majority of electric vehicles to be zero emission, this collaboration underscores the vital role that electric vehicles play in shaping a greener and more sustainable future.

Rightcharge CEO Charlie Cook said:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand that is as loved and respected as Mercedes-Benz as we work closely together to simplify the transition to electric vans. Businesses and van drivers can now find the perfect charge point for their needs in just a few clicks. We’re excited to further develop this relationship and create a more sustainable future for Britain.”

Sarah Palfreyman, Sales Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK commented:

“This partnership further cements our commitment to supporting the UK’s van community in transitioning to electric. We know that infrastructure is a vital part of EV ownership, so we’re pleased to partner with Rightcharge to provide a solution that will keep our customers moving efficiently and sustainably.