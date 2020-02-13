THE WOMAN behind some of the most popular sounds at Notting Hill Carnival will take to the stage at a North East event this spring.

DJ D’nyce has been added to the line-up at the Lobster Ball, which returns to Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, on Friday 1 May.

The trailblazing DJ is known for being part of the Rampage sound system, which is the biggest of its kind at Notting Hill Carnival, and for hosting the weekly Mi-Soul radio show Soul-D-Out.

She will take to the stage alongside the event’s headliners Crystal Waters, CeCe Peniston and Julie McKnight, who will be entertaining the crowd with a string of chart-topping hits.

And the event, which is sponsored by the Great Annual Savings Group, will also showcase music from the Paul Pashley Band and The Sally Army Band.

Hardwick Hall Hotel is part of the Ramside Estates portfolio and owner, John Adamson, believes DJ D’nyce has huge appeal with music fans.

“DJ D’nyce has an incredible reputation in the UK music scene and we are delighted to welcome her to the event,” said John.

“She has worked with everyone from established artists in their own right to up-and-coming stars, so I am really looking forward to what she will bring to the Lobster Ball.”

The event, which takes place from 7pm to 12:30am, raises money for The Daisy Chain, which supports families affected by autism, with Steve Walls returning as compere.

Guests will also enjoy a four course surf and turf menu created by the award-winning chefs at The Rib Room, Steakhouse and Grill and complimentary beer, lager and wine all night.

Tickets cost £150 per person plus VAT and can be booked by calling the hotel on 01749 620 253 or by emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk

For more information, visit www.hardwicklobsterfestival.co.uk