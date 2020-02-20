CUPRA turns up the volume on visual styling and audio with CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition

Titanium Akrapovic exhaust reduces weight and brings a unique, dynamic sound

Copper Carbon Fibre elements add even more finesse and improve aerodynamic performance

4Drive system delivers a sub-five second 0-62mph time

Striking design, progressive technology and superior performance

Just 100 CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition models available in the UK, 20 with Akrapovic exhaust

CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition starts from £42,120 OTR

Milton Keynes, 06 February 2020: CUPRA, the ultimate expression of unique sophistication and performance, has taken the striking design, progressive technology and performance of its CUPRA Ateca to the next level with the launch of a Limited Edition model.

The Limited Edition model, limited to 100 units in the UK, brings increased levels of performance and design to the high-performance SUV. The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition is available in Rhodium Grey – £42,120 (OTR) and exclusive Graphene Grey with Akrapovic Exhaust System – £45,160 (OTR).

The halo model blends the two-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine with a seven-speed DSG transmission, 4Drive (four-wheel drive) system to achieve 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds, a top speed of 153mph and a distinctive, pulse-racing exhaust note.

Available on 20 of the UK models, the titanium Akrapovic exhaust system saves 7kg in overall weight to offer the ultimate in sophisticated performance, as well as a more visceral aural experience.

Further expanding the performance envelope, an ABT Sportsline power upgrade is available from UK retailers, pushing the power and torque to 350PS and 440Nm, respectively. This boosts mid-range torque to improve drivability and response when on the move.

The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition exterior boasts a host of styling cues including the newly-designed 20-inch copper alloy wheels, a unique copper thread carbon fibre roof spoiler that enhances aerodynamic performance, as well as copper thread mirror covers and stylish copper CUPRA lettering.

The large wheels also allow for the fitment of standard 18-inch Brembo brakes which enhance the stopping power.

Inside, the interior offers superb levels of comfort, modernity and sophistication. The vehicle’s exclusive new colour is complimented with the combination of black frames (around the dashboard and infotainment screen), copper carbon fibre interior mouldings and exclusive Petrol Blue Alcantara bucket heated sport seats.

CUPRA ATECA LIMITED EDITION: