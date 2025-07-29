Dog owners urged to take the lead in keeping their pets safe

Northumberland County Council’s urgent appeal for owners to keep dogs on leads.

Northumberland County Council is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control while enjoying the countryside this summer.

With the warmer weather bringing more visitors to the region, the county has seen an increase in dog-related incidents, including attacks on wildlife, pets injured by farm equipment, and livestock being disturbed.

This has prompted a county-wide appeal as part of the Council’s annual Love It Like It’s Yours campaign, aimed at encouraging both residents and tourists to explore and enjoy Northumberland responsibly.

Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: “Northumberland is a wonderful place for dog lovers, with miles of beautiful countryside, trails and open spaces to explore together. We want everyone, including our four-legged friends, to enjoy all the county has to offer this summer.

“But we’re asking visitors to be mindful of how easily even the friendliest dog can cause unintentional harm when off the lead, disturbing wildlife, chasing livestock, or wandering into working farmland.

“This campaign is all about raising awareness. By sticking to public footpaths, picking up after your dog, and keeping them on a lead near livestock and wildlife, you’re helping to protect nature, support our farming communities, and keep your pet safe too.”

The Council is encouraging all dog walkers to:

Keep dogs on leads in public spaces where required, or where signs ask to do so.

Avoid entering private farmland unless clearly marked public footpaths are present.

Be especially cautious during lambing and calving seasons.

Clean up after your dog to keep the countryside pleasant for everyone.

Always follow the Countryside Code.

Angus McBryde, a third-generation farmer from Morpeth, welcomes the campaign and calls for cooperation: “We love seeing people out enjoying the beauty that Northumberland has to offer, but there’s real danger when dogs are let off leads near livestock, working dogs or heavy machinery. On our farm, we’ve had close calls with horses being chased and dogs narrowly avoiding tractors and machinery.

“We’re not trying to spoil the fun, we’re just asking for care and common sense. Using a lead helps keep everyone safe, including your beloved dogs.”

Northumberland County Council’s Love It Like It’s Yours campaign promotes simple but impactful behaviours to preserve Northumberland’s natural beauty and working landscapes. For more tips and countryside etiquette, please visit: https://www.visitnorthumberland.com/travel-tips/love-it-like-its-yours