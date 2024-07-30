Aston Martin unifies the marque’s exhilarating Formula 1® racing pedigree and the supercar of SUVs with unique DBX707 AMR24

New and exclusive DBX707 AMR24 is a celebration of Aston Martin’s Aramco Formula 1® Team and their involvement at the pinnacle of motorsport

Exclusive DBX707 AMR24 Edition gets the same racing identity as the AMR24 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®

Additional highlights are available to amplify the racing look even further to reflect the brand’s racing pedigree

03 July 2024, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is once again celebrating the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team with the release of an exclusive AMR24 Edition for the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV: the DBX707. Named after the brand’s Formula 1® challenger, the AMR24 Edition is a DBX707 that shares a racing identity with both the AMR24 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.

The AMR24 F1® car is a culmination of countless hours of work and uncompromising craft, built on the strengths of its predecessor and with the learnings from Aston Martin Aramco’s most successful season to date. The first car to be designed and built at the state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone, the 2024 challenger is a strong evolution, designed to provide the perfect platform for in season development throughout the relentless pursuit of progress.

In celebration of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1® on-track presence, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition raises the intensity and road presence even further for the brand’s critically acclaimed ultra-luxury, performance SUV. A curation of unique colour and trim features creates a DBX707 that unifies the exhilarating world of F1® with the world’s most dynamic and powerful luxury SUV, delivering truly dynamic, racing look.

The AMR24 Edition offers exclusive content to both the interior and exterior of the DBX707: A choice of Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White paint, complimented by Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime brake calipers and paired with the 23” Fortis wheel in either satin or gloss black, as well as an exclusive AMR24 engine plaque.

With the addition of either Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents to the sculptured in either gloss black or carbon, reminiscent of those on both AMR24 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®, the F1® connection between the road car and those on the track is underlined.

Inside the AMR24 Edition, the Inspire Sport trim is available in a choice of two colourways, enhancing the overhauled cabin even further: Onyx black (Monotone) with a striking Lime stitch and piping, or Onyx Black / Eifel Green Duotone with a lime contrast stitch. Finer details can be specified with extended carbon fibre and dark chrome jewellery or titanium mesh complimented by satin chrome. The Aston Martin logo is also applied in foil to the dash panel and AMR24 is etched into the door sills, leaving occupants in no doubt of the Aston Martin racing bloodline. This identification is also supported by the application of a unique, lime hand-stitched saddle strap to the wireless charging station.

The intensity inside the DBX707 AMR24 matches the exterior with a new sound system developed with Aston Martin’s audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins. Acoustically engineered to the DBX707’s interior volume and shape, this exceptional system uses technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins acclaimed world-class loudspeakers.

The Aston Martin DBX707’s unique blend of immense performance, exceptional dynamics, unmatched style and true luxury saw it rapidly ascend to the pinnacle of the sector as the true Supercar of SUVs. The highlights are the 707PS/900Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic gearbox. Mated to a sophisticated all-wheel drive system capable of sending up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand, the DBX707 AMR24 can launch from 0-60mph in 3.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 193mph.

As such DBX707 is now the marque’s single powertrain in the British ultra-luxury performance brand’s SUV portfolio. Comprehensive upgrades to the interior, announced earlier this year, are central to the new DBX707 with the adoption of Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art in-house developed infotainment system and a striking new cabin architecture. The addition of the AMR24 Edition provides a true racing look underlining the DBX707’s driver-focussed credentials.

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin’s Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer said: “Now with a technically advanced interior to match its class leading performance, the DBX707 AMR24 Edition is a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence. Aston Martin are competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport, which represents a key pillar in our brand and product strategy for our road cars, and it’s a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1® Team.”

The DBX707 AMR24 Edition is now available for customers to order.

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team will continue its fight for Formula 1® success at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2024 this weekend.