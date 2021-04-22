Do you still spend the majority of your time calculating costs for your glazing and window installation company? A double glazing software package can be very beneficial to glazing and window installation companies. Through this technology, window organizations could quickly and seamlessly manage their businesses.

In a rapidly evolving market, more modern, better methods are replacing the old. Glass replacement, repairing broken windows, installing windows outright, organizing workers, and ensuring the correct material is available for the right job are all daunting tasks to handle as the industry progresses and your business expands. You don’t have to be concerned because this is where Double Glazing Software will assist you. It is so easy to use that there isn’t even a learning curve.

As Window businesses expand and more employees work remotely due to the current conditions, ensuring that everything follows operational protocols becomes more difficult. As a result, Double Glazing software makes it simpler for glazing and window installation company owners. And that is the point: the simpler anything is to use, the more likely it is to be effective.

Products such as window panes, glue, and other items required for the job may be added to the system, as well as specifics such as costs, tax rates, and the location of the item. This information will assist you with creating quotes, jobs, and invoices in the system. Estimates can be produced instantly from your laptop, mobile device, or tablet, and they can even be personalized. If the estimation process is completed, the recipient can receive a direct email from you or a print. Double Glazing Software may be an ideal way for window installation companies to manage their jobs.

Below are a few of the benefits of this business management software that could prove to be very beneficial for your window installation and glazing business:

1. Perfect Lead Management:

Every lead is effectively handled by ensuring that the proper sales procedures are followed. Great business services are offered without distinction of individual clients, leaving customers happier and satisfied with the job.

2. No doubling up on Data Entry:

Jobs and leads may be imported directly, eliminating the possibility of double data entry. From quoting jobs to scheduling installation dates, the company’s operations become very efficient.

3. Full access, anywhere and anytime:

Since this app is mobile-friendly and browser-based, remote staff and sales representatives in the field will reap the greatest benefits with just having access to an internet connection.

4. Personalised Dashboard:

A personalized dashboard can display the information that is most valuable to you. Whatever job you are currently managing may be made available on the dashboard and ready to go or use.

5. Full job reporting:

This user-friendly monitoring platform can be used to track revenue, costs, margins, products, and consumer trends. It assists your company in running seamlessly and effectively by helping you in determining a direction through real-time, job-by-job cost analysis.

6. Manage customer relationships:

The integrated CRM will effectively handle customer relationships. When you log into the system, your notes and follow-up call schedules will be transferred to your to-do list. Managing jobs and staff can be strenuous, where a lot of things are running through your head. There is always a risk of missing a call that was on your waiting list, which results in an angry client that your business cannot afford, so this software allows you to avoid such a scenario and ensure that you never lose a phone number or email.

So it’s time to decide what’s necessary and best for your business; only the right decision made at the right time will help your company thrive and achieve new heights of success.