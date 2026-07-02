Dragonfly, the award-winning Welsh vegan and vegetarian bistro, launches its new afternoon tea menu

Award-winning Welsh vegan and vegetarian bistro, Dragonfly Bistro in Aberystwyth, is relaunching its popular vegan afternoon tea.

Last summer Dragonfly’s afternoon tea was a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike, so this year owner Gail Kelsey is relaunching the afternoon tea with a host of new delicious vegan goodies.

For just £17 per person you can enjoy three tiers of afternoon delights including sandwiches overflowing with fillings, fresh baked scones with strawberries and vegan cream, and a selection of melt in the mouth homemade cakes. All served with your choice of speciality tea, coffee, matcha or chai.

Sandwich fillings include mushroom and tofu roast sliced with cranberry sauce, vegan cream cheese and cucumber, falafel and chilli chutney, and mushroom and walnut pate. Cake choices include chocolate cheesecake brownie, Biscoff, chocolate orange, tropical fruit, and firm favourite coffee and walnut.

Dragonfly Bistro in the heart of Aberystwyth has, since its launch in 2019, been celebrated for its cruelty-free philosophy and warm, inviting atmosphere. Diners love the diverse menu, featuring an array of vegan and gluten-free options that cater to all dietary preferences.

Highlights include their noodle bowls, vegan burgers, falafel salads, and their delicious ‘neat’balls and ‘ish’cakes. Plus, their regularly sold-out Sunday lunches with all the trimmings.

Friendly staff and a cozy ambiance make it the ideal stop for lunch or a sweet treat, ensuring every visit feels special.

Dragonfly Bistro was a finalist in Best of Welsh awards, and winner of a Blue Ribbon in the Good Food Award. Its ethos is to create a great experience for vegan, vegetarians and those with allergies/intolerances by offering them a wide selection of food, cakes and treats that people would struggle to find elsewhere.

“I started Dragonfly with my daughter-in-law seven years ago as we couldn’t find many vegan and vegetarian options locally. And finding vegan cake and sweet treats was even harder – which is, I guess, why our afternoon tea has proved so popular. Who doesn’t love a stack of sandwiches, scones and cakes?” laughed Gail.

Located at 7 Saint James’s Square, Aberystwyth SY23 1DU Wales and open Wednesday to Sunday. See: https://www.facebook.com/dragonflybistrouk/

ABOUT DRAGONFLY BISTRO

Dragonfly Bistro is Aberystwyth’s award-winning vegan and vegetarian eatery, offering delicious fresh cooked food catering for a range of dietary requirements including plant-based, gluten-free, and coeliac. Tucked away on Saint James’s Square, Dragonfly is the perfect place to stop for a delicious lunch, quick coffee, sweet treat, or a hearty snack. And on a Sunday book early to enjoy their delicious lunch with all the trimmings. You are guaranteed a warm welcome, friendly staff, and a cozy vibe. Dragonfly is dog-friendly too.

See: https://www.facebook.com/dragonflybistrouk/