Shift Over: Isuzu launches new campaign offering free automatic upgrade on D-Max V-Cross

Throughout the last quarter of 2025, customers purchasing Isuzu D-Max V-Cross can upgrade to the automatic transmission model at no extra cost.

A nationwide omnichannel campaign running across digital and physical channels highlights the effortless comfort and capability of the V-Cross Automatic.

Customers can also take advantage of competitive finance options and affinity offers on the multi-award-winning Isuzu D-Max.

Isuzu UK has announced an exciting new offer for customers purchasing The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the flagship model in the multi-award-winning D-Max range. Until the end of 2025, customers can upgrade to the automatic transmission version of the V-Cross at no extra cost, a saving worth £2,645 (excluding VAT).

Promoted by Isuzu’s new omnichannel campaign “Shift Over”, the offer will run across digital and physical advertising channels nationwide. The campaign encourages drivers to “shift over” to a smoother, more effortless driving experience with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Automatic.

Whether tackling the morning commute or heading off-road, the automatic transmission makes every journey more enjoyable and relaxed. The D-Max V-Cross combines luxury, practicality, and the durability Isuzu is renowned for, and now, with free automatic upgrade, it delivers even greater comfort and convenience.

Neil Scott, National Sales Manager at Isuzu UK, commented: “The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is already the standout model in our range, combining refinement with real-world capability. With the new ‘Shift Over’ campaign, we’re giving customers an even better reason to experience the effortless performance of the automatic version. There’s never been a better time to get behind the wheel of a D-Max.”

Alongside the “Shift Over” campaign, Isuzu continues to provide competitive finance options for customers, and a range of exclusive tactical and affinity-based offers for members of organisations such as NFU, BASC, NFUS, and UFU. More information can be found at www.isuzu.co.uk/offers-finance/offers.

The Isuzu D-Max continues to prove its strength and reliability, with the model earning multiple industry awards in 2025, including Pick-up Towcar Winner at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year Awards, and Best Diesel Pick-up in Diesel & Eco Car Magazine Diesel Top 50. These accolades reaffirm the D-Max’s reputation for capability, durability, and everyday practicality.

This limited-time offer is available until 31st December 2025. Terms and conditions apply. More information is available at www.isuzu.co.uk/shift-over.