Drivers don’t have the foggiest when it comes to using their lights correctly, according to eBay research

eBay research reveals nearly two-thirds (60%) of UK drivers are risking fines because they don’t understand when to use their fog lights correctly

Nearly a quarter of motorists (24%) do not regularly check that their fog lights are working

Nearly half of British drivers (48%) don’t know when to use ‘full beam’ headlights correctly, with 7% using them constantly after dark

London, 27th October 2025 – Research from eBay, the UK’s number one online marketplace for vehicle parts & accessories, has found that almost two-thirds of drivers (60%) are using their fog lights incorrectly*.

According to the DVSA, fog lights should be used when visibility is less than 100m, but more than 13% of Brits said that they use them when visibility drops below 300m, which could put them at risk of an on-the-spot £50 fine.

These research findings come after the clocks changed on the 26 October, shortening the days and as the weather worsens, making roads more dangerous.

When it comes to routine maintenance, 15% of drivers check their fog lights monthly, while nearly a quarter (24%) admitted to never checking their lights, relying instead on the annual MOT test to make sure they’re functioning properly.

Drivers caught with faulty or non-working vehicle lights can face a fixed penalty of £50 with no points, or up to £1,000 and three penalty points in more serious cases, such as when driving in the dark.

The lack of understanding around when to use lights extends to the main headlights, with nearly half (48%) of Brits (the equivalent of 20 million cars on British roads) stating they use their ‘full beam’ headlights when it’s dark, irrespective of whether there are oncoming cars.

Drivers guilty of dazzling other road users by using the wrong light settings, such as full beam headlights, are at risk of being charged for ‘Driving Without Due Care and Attention’, resulting in a £100 fine and three penalty points.

A fifth of Brits (20%) also said they would be uncomfortable sourcing replacement headlight bulbs.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: "As the days get shorter, more motorists will be making journeys in the dark. It is important that all drivers know when to use the appropriate lights on their vehicle and how to keep them maintained."

According to an DVSA DOI request, which took MOT test data from June 2024 – June 2025, there were 4,550,226 failures recorded because of issues with ‘lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment’, with 4,359,481 of those relating specifically ‘lamps’**.

The top five most common failures with ‘lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment’ were**:

Position lamps – not working: 767,167 Stop lamp – not working: 489,953 Headlamp aim – projected beam image is obviously incorrect: 470,058 Headlamps – not working on dipped beam: 372,036 Registration plate lamp(s) – inoperative in the case of a single lamp or all lamps: 322,343

A total of 31,488 failures were recorded because of issues relating to front and rear fog lamps, showing that a seemingly small issue can result in a failed MOT.

According to eBay search data***, the H7 bulb was the most common bulb type searched for, followed by H4 and HB3. The most common car headlights that British drivers were searching for were for the classic MINI – showing Britain’s continued love for the iconic hatchback. This was followed by headlights for Lambretta scooters and Land Rovers. Classic MINI once again topped the list, this time for fog light searches, followed by Renault 5 GT Turbo and Vauxhall Astra GTE.

