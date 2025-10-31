Zenion strengthens Series-A funding round with seasoned boardroom appointments

Zenion, the UK’s leading provider of electric motorcycles designed for last-mile courier deliveries, is proud to announce major developments as it reshapes the gig economy and fleet delivery sectors. The company is already halfway to raising £1.4 million in its Series-A funding round, having only recently launched on the Prospedia Capital investment platform. In line with this growth, Zenion has appointed two influential figures to its board, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and strategic leadership.

James Lee, appointed a non-executive director, brings extensive experience from his involvement with successful companies, making Zenion his 34th venture. A founding partner of Infinium Partners, his expertise focuses on guiding rapidly growing start-ups towards high-level strategies and innovative solutions. James has contributed significantly through seed investments in sectors such as real estate, eMobility, PropTech, and Agri-tech. As a chairman and advisor across various industries, he is dedicated to fostering innovation within the boardroom and beyond.

Adam Crombie, who took on the role of chief commercial officer in August 2024, also joins the board as a director, strengthening Zenion’s strategic initiatives with his extensive commercial and financial expertise. Adam’s previous experience includes leadership roles at Getir, Weezy, Lidl UK, Sainsbury’s, and McDonald’s, making him a valuable asset to advance Zenion’s commercial strategies.

“These pivotal boardroom appointments, alongside our established track record of innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, position Zenion for remarkable growth,” states founder Richard Jordan, an experienced solicitor and entrepreneur.

Zenion specialises in renting 100% electric motorcycles to gig economy riders and fleets, mainly in London—the largest delivery market in Europe. Its impressive fleet currently includes over 1,500 vehicles, with more than 1,000 already on the road. Plans are in motion to increase this fleet to over 2,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, supported by a strategic partnership with Uber and VMoto, the motorcycle manufacturer.

The Zenion fleet uses the VMoto CPx, a durable and efficient electric motorcycle known for its reliability. With dual batteries, the CPx provides an impressive range of 130 km, making it perfect for delivery tasks.

Zenion has signed an agreement with Uber BV, enabling fleet growth and entry into new markets. The company aims to expand its services to six European cities by 2029, strengthening its footprint in the expanding electric delivery vehicle market.

A customer-focused approach defines Zenion’s business model, providing gig riders with a complete package that includes a motorcycle, insurance, and maintenance for a competitive rate of £75 per week, with no long-term commitment. Fleet clients benefit from monthly rental options that include maintenance services.

Zenion is poised for growth driven by technology, with the development of customised rider and fleet apps, innovative battery swapping trials, and new vehicle launches aimed at increasing mileage and creating additional revenue streams. Each motorcycle is equipped with a bespoke telematics package, enabling theft recovery, mileage-based servicing, and remote immobilisation features for clients.

With an annual recurring revenue of £3.6 million, projections indicate a potential sevenfold increase to £26 million by the end of 2026, demonstrating Zenion’s rapid financial growth.

“Zenion’s unwavering commitment to sustainability aligns with the zero-emissions goals of leading delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo,” says Jordan. “Given that the UK accounts for one-third of Europe’s delivery market, with London being the most active, Zenion is uniquely positioned to spearhead the transition to electric vehicles within this industry.”

Having previously secured £700,000 in capital and £640,000 in cash investments, Zenion is actively seeking further funding opportunities to support its ambitious growth plan. This offers a rare opportunity for investors to engage with a high-growth company that is not only revolutionising the gig economy but also committed to reducing carbon emissions and improving the quality of life for delivery riders.

“Zenion is committed to delivering excellence, one emission-free mile at a time,” affirms Jordan. “We invite angel investors, family offices, and venture capital funds to join us on this journey to redefine sustainable last-mile delivery through this funding round.”

For further information, please visit https://prospediacapital.envestry.com/deals .