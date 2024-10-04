Drivers urged to ‘get charging’ as biggest cause of breakdown is revealed

A MAJOR road has been named Britain’s biggest breakdown hotspots – with drivers urged to ‘get charging’ after recent research revealed that battery failure is the most common cause.

A survey of over 2,000 drivers found that 36% have broken down in their current car. Of those, one-quarter have had a breakdown in the past six months.

In total, just short of 225,000 vehicles breakdown each year – with the M1 Britain’s biggest breakdown hotspot.

The road runs through the heart of Britain, linking Leeds to London.

Ahead of Charge Your Car Day 2024 on October 5, charging specialists CTEK claim UK cars spend just four per cent of their time actually being driven – putting them at increased risk of battery failure ahead of the school run or the daily commute.

“Many motorists can’t remember when their car battery was last changed, never mind charged,” said Mark Poole, UK Sales Manager for CTEK.

“But if you don’t keep on top of charging and neglect your battery, you run the risk of it going flat – and that tends to strike at the most inconvenient time.”

KwikFit’s research found that battery failure was the key cause of driver breakdown in the UK, being responsible for 17 per cent of incidents – yet only four per cent of motorists were worried about it happening to them.

And with some modern car batteries costing over £200, drivers are being urged to “charge – and not be overcharged”.

“The cost-of-living crisis has hit everyone, and household budgets are increasingly stretched. Having to find hundreds of pounds for a new battery can sadly be a breaking point for many budgets,” added Mark.

“Thankfully there are some small, easy steps drivers can take to keep their battery ticking along and to avoid the stress, while there are more products than ever that deliver safe, intuitive, intelligent charging solutions, so it has never been a better time to show some love to your car.”

“Products such as the CS ONE provide an effective, intelligent solution to top up all 12V Lithium and Lead Acid batteries. Meanwhile, the CTEK Ready makes plugging your vehicle into a charger as convenient as charging your laptop, as well as being comparable in cost.

Regular maintenance charging helps prevent sulfation and keeps the battery in optimal condition, with the aim of avoiding breakdowns.

“However, if you do breakdown, using CTEK’s CS FREE adaptive booster is a wise choice compared to traditional jump starters as it ensures a safer and gentler start, reducing the risk of damaging the battery or causing electrical system issues.

“This innovative approach not only gets you back on the road swiftly but also safeguards your battery’s health, providing a more sustainable solution for vehicle maintenance and peace of mind on the go.”

