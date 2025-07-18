  • Fri. Jul 18th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring North East News

Driving the Dragon; The extraordinary rise of the Chinese car industry by Mark Andrews, published by Veloce Publishing, an imprint of David and Charles

Byadmin

Jul 18, 2025 #BYD Nio Zeekr UK, #China automotive market insights, #China electric car revolution, #Chinese car culture book, #Chinese car industry history, #Chinese EVs in Europe, #Driving the Dragon book, #electric vehicles from China, #Mark Andrews China cars, #rise of Chinese car makers, #Rover 75 China story, #Veloce car industry books Ask ChatGPT

This fascinating new book explores the history of the Chinese car industry, and the extraordinary rise of Chinese car makers.

China is now at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption and a wave of Chinese manufactured cars is now hitting Europe and the West. As the world’s largest car producer since 2008, China’s automotive industry deserves a closer look.

Driving the Dragon explores the history of Chinese car manufacture, looking at some of the important cars on that journey, the false starts and missed opportunities. The story begins with the Rover 75 and how it played a key role in moving the Chinese car industry forward. It concludes with a look at cars from the likes of BYD, Zeekr and Nio, which are becoming mainstream in the UK and Europe as some of the most competitive electric vehicles on the market, not just in terms of price but also performance and desirability.

For many people China is still a very enigmatic country, not helped by recent political events. While the book focuses on the automotive industry it also looks at the country itself and examines the culture surrounding the industry.

The author, Mark Andrews, spent 30 years in China, teaching, test driving and reviewing Chinese cars, and writing, while witnessing first-hand the extraordinary growth of the Chinese car industry.

His insightful book sheds light on:

  • An insider’s view of the extraordinary rise of the Chinese car makers
  • How Chinese cars now make up the majority of the world’s electric cars
  • A unique first-person perspective from someone who lived in China at the time and drove the cars that enabled the journey

Product Details
Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 9781836440338
By Mark Andrews
Paperback • 14.8x21cm • 144 pages • 150 pictures  £19.99

For more information contact Geraldine@davidandcharles.com

By admin

Related Post

Motoring North East News
XPENG showcases next-gen innovation and progressive design with dynamic P7+ debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Jul 18, 2025 admin
North East News
MKM launches UK’s first 100% recycled, fully recyclable bulk bag
Jul 17, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Business is picking up as GWM UK is set to expand its product offering with tough new contender
Jul 17, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring North East News
Music
Motoring North East News
Weather