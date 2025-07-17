The UK’s first 100% recycled bulk bag? That’s proper progress.

MKM launches UK’s first 100% recycled, fully recyclable bulk bag

UK – MKM Building Supplies (MKM), the UK’s proper independent builder’s merchant, has become the first in the industry to roll out bulk bags made from 100% recycled material.

Developed in partnership with Centurion Industrial Packaging, the new MKM bulk bags are made entirely from recycled polypropylene, including the stitching and labelling, offering a market-first solution that minimises landfill, helps customers cut waste and smashes the current environmental regulation requirements.

“This isn’t about ticking boxes — it’s about leading the industry forward,” said Ric Bauer, MKM’s Head of Building Materials. “We’ve gone from 30% recycled content to 100% across all 135 branches. It’s better for customers, better for compliance, and better for the planet.”

100% recycled. 100% recyclable.

“Most industry-standard bulk bags contain just 30% recycled content—the legal minimum. MKM’s new bags fully realise that potential by using 100% recycled polypropylene, which means diverting significant plastic waste from landfill and reducing the demand for virgin materials.”

Independently strength-tested in the UK, the bags meet rigorous safety standards. While designed for single use in line with industry safety regulations, they remain robust enough for a variety of secondary uses by landscapers and homeowners.

“This is packaging with purpose,” said David Lomas, Sustainability Director at Centurion Industrial Packaging. “MKM came to us to challenge what was possible for their bulk bags and we’re proud to have created a solution that combines performance and sustainability.”

Carbon savings and regulatory wins for customers

The switch to fully recycled bags significantly reduces MKM’s environmental footprint, lowering the carbon impact of both materials and waste disposal. In turn, this helps customers with:

Compliance with new waste separation rules: As of 31 March 2025, all UK businesses with over 10 employees must separate recyclable materials at source.

Site Waste Management Plans (SWMPs): Using recyclable bags supports construction businesses in meeting regulatory expectations and sustainability targets.

A rollout at scale: 65,000 bags a month — and counting

MKM is already distributing 65,000 bags per month across its 135 branches, with projections that 800,000 fully recyclable bags will be used each year as the business scales. An initial bulk order of 250,000 100% recycled bags has been secured from Centurion to ensure continuous supply and protect against global shipping disruptions.

Although older 30% recycled content bags remain in limited circulation at some branches – due to legacy stock commitments – MKM has now ceased all purchasing of non-100% recycled bags, and stock will be phased out as branches sell through existing pallets.

Ric added:

“We’ve already exhausted old bulk bag stock from our suppliers. From now on, it’s 100% recycled bags only. As older bags work their way through the system, every MKM customer will soon receive the better, greener option – by default.”

Industry leadership — and a challenge to others

MKM holds exclusive UK supply rights to the 100% recycled bag design until 1 October 2025, putting it ahead of national competitors. But the company welcomes wider industry adoption of recycled packaging to drive meaningful change.

“We’re proud to be out front on this, but it goes without saying we’d be happy if other merchants follow. It’s a brilliant and relatively easy step to better the building industry’s environmental impact.” said Ric.