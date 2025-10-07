Steve Hunt announced as new Managing Director at Harris MAXUS UK

Accomplished automotive leader Steve Hunt appointed MD at Harris MAXUS UK

Hunt brings over four decades of senior leadership and CV experience

Track record in transforming multi-site dealer groups and delivering profitability

Role underpins Harris MAXUS UK’s network growth and aftersales investment

Harris MAXUS UK has announced the appointment of Steve Hunt as its new Managing Director, a senior leadership move that underscores the company’s ambitious growth strategy in the light-to-medium-duty commercial vehicle sector.

With more than four decades of experience in the automotive industry, Steve is recognised as a results-driven leader with a strong track record of steering businesses through transformation, while maintaining profitability. His appointment signals Harris MAXUS UK’s intent to accelerate growth, strengthen dealer coverage, expand product innovation, and deliver excellence in aftersales support.

Hunt joins Harris MAXUS UK from Midlands Truck & Van (Ballyvesey Holdings), where he oversaw eight Mercedes-Benz franchised locations and a Daimler Truck Used outlet. Leading a workforce of over 500 employees, he achieved consistent profit growth, spearheaded the development of a £7 million state-of-the-art dealership in Birmingham, and navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while preserving performance and margins.

“It is a privilege to take on the role of Managing Director of Harris MAXUS UK at such a pivotal moment for the business,” said Steve. “The quality and breadth of the MAXUS product range, together with the scale and ambition of the Harris Group, create a rare opportunity. My priority will be to work closely with our dealer partners and internal teams to drive growth, strengthen market influence, and ensure Harris MAXUS continues to lead through innovation and service excellence.”

Earlier in his career, Steve played key leadership roles and founded Intercounty Truck & Van Limited, Sapphire Vehicle Services. Prior to that, Volvo Truck & Bus, and Paynes Garages, where he established and scaled businesses, drove significant revenue growth, and earned recognition including Mercedes-Benz’s prestigious Dealer of the Year award.

A champion of people and culture, Steve is also known for building engaged, high-performing teams and fostering long-term employee development across the organisations he has led.

The appointment marks a key milestone in Harris MAXUS UK’s strategy to disrupt the commercial vehicle sector and expand its footprint across the UK. Hunt will work alongside Brian Patterson, Harris Group Managing Director, who added, “Having worked directly with Steve during our time together at Ballyvesey Holdings, I witnessed first-hand his exceptional leadership capabilities. His deep industry expertise, track record of transformational growth and talent for building high-performing teams made him the outstanding choice to drive Harris MAXUS UK forward. Steve brings the strategic vision, market intelligence and relentless energy essential to capitalise on our market momentum.”