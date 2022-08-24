TWO former colleagues are teaming up in the fight against Prostate Cancer.

Nick Loughlin and Paul Fraser worked together for 15 years on The Northern Echo sports desk and, while the pair now work apart while remaining in the media, they are linking up again.

While Nick is running the London Marathon in aid of the charity, Rephrase Media, the PR company set up by Paul, has become his first corporate sponsor.

Rephrase branding will appear on Nick’s Prostate Cancer UK running vest when he runs the streets of the capital, covering the classic 26.2 mile distance on October 2.

Paul said: “I’ve done the Great North Run myself, and can’t imagine getting to the finish line, turning round and heading back to the start! It’s a real effort from Nick and Rephrase Media is more than happy to support him on his journey.

“The football world is a big supporter of Prostate Cancer and between us, we have covered enough games over the years to appreciate the link between the game and the charity.”

The London Marathon takes place on October 2, two weeks after Nick does the Great North Run too.

Nick said: “I can’t thank Paul and Rephrase Media enough for their support. It’s great to have my first corporate sponsor on board – hopefully the first of many.

“Prostate Cancer affects one in eight men, which is a scary statistic. My uncle was diagnosed earlier this year, and that really brought it home to me. I’m very proud to be wearing the charity vest around the streets of the North-East and then London.”

To get involved, contact Nick on 07806 483504 or visit https://bit.ly/3xucVjx