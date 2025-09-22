QIP Secures £10.5 Million for Student Housing

Q Investment Partners (QIP) has successfully secured a £10.5 million development loan from Maslow Capital to deliver new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in Edinburgh. The funding will help bring forward a scheme at East Newington Place, adding to QIP’s growing portfolio of student housing projects across the UK.

Details of the Development

The new development will offer 65 modern studio apartments tailored specifically for students. Each unit will be self-contained, giving students private space for study and relaxation.

Shared facilities will be a major focus, with plans including a gym, cinema room, communal lounge, landscaped courtyard, and a first-floor terrace to encourage social interaction. The building will be finished in time for the 2025/26 academic year, ensuring students can move in before the start of term.

Continuing Partnership with Maslow Capital

This marks the third collaboration between QIP and Maslow Capital. Abhinav Swamy, head of investment at QIP, highlighted that the partnership plays a key role in delivering high-quality student housing with a focus on sustainability, modern design, and strong community integration.

He said QIP aims to create environments that not only meet accommodation needs but also improve student well-being.

Addressing the Demand for Student Housing

Maslow Capital representatives explained that they are keen to support projects which help tackle the ongoing shortage of student accommodation in Edinburgh. With the city’s growing university population and limited housing options, demand for purpose-built student housing continues to rise. They believe schemes like this are essential for easing pressure on the local rental market while giving students better, safer living options.

Looking Ahead

Both QIP and Maslow Capital see this project as part of a longer-term strategy to invest in the student housing sector. With more students choosing Edinburgh each year, the need for high-quality, well-managed accommodation is only expected to increase. This latest development aims to set a new standard for student living in the city, combining comfort, convenience, and community in one location.