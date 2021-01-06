Introduction

Booking and payment process during your travel are very crucial. At New Malden Taxis service, we have made it easier for our customers in coming up with easy ways to get this process done. You always prefer something simpler or something with several alternatives, don’t you? That’s exactly what we’ve done at New Malden Taxis service. Our customers are already enjoying alternative payment and booking methods. Everyone chooses what he or she prefers.

New Malden Taxis service –Payments

We have a variety of ways that you can make your payments. I am pretty sure your most preferred method of payment is here with us. Firstly, we are among the very few taxi service providers that accept payment after you board our cabs. We have also partnered with almost all major banks in Europe to allow you use a credit card in making payments. Moreover, we accept cash payments. You do not need to go an extra mile to make deposits so that you can make payments. Economically caring, isn’t it?

New Malden Taxis service –Booking

We have come to an understanding that not everyone who is able to access digital platforms. We have come up with various ways from which you can book with us. Here are the ways that our customers are already using;

Online application- our data friendly online application can be downloaded from the google play store or google apple store. We have taken into consideration all suggestions to improve the application. I can boldly assure you that this is the easiest application you will ever use in your device USSD, text message and WhatsApp messages- this are the most used communication platforms currently. When using this platform, they are very reliable and cheaper to use. From any gadget you can make your booking successfully

Cancellation of bookings

Research done on taxis services shows that most companies do not allow cancellation of bookings. If by any chance they do, they will charge a certain percentage. Our work ethics at New Malden Taxis service will never allow us charge you for cancelling a ride. When a customer decides to cancel a booking most probably its was not a pre- determined decision. If you are in a flight and it is delayed, do not be worried about cancelling your trip because we are already aware. Our drivers will re-schedule your transfer to an appropriate time

Conclusion

New Malden Taxis service has provided a platform that serves everyone equally. You can always enjoy the substitute booking and payment methods. We are also working to make them even better so that you can enjoy. If you encounter any problem please do not hesitate to contact our customer care. New Malden Taxis service is here to serve you better.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the time limit of cancelling you ride withNew Malden Taxis service?

We do not give a time limit. You cannot cancel a ride if the expedition has already started

New Malden Airport Transfers

Website: https://newmaldenairporttransfers.co.uk/

Phone: 02036425149

Email: info(@)newmaldenairporttransfers.co.uk

Address: Philippe House, Wellington Crescent,

New Malden, Kingston Upon Themes, Surrey KT3 3NE