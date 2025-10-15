Daytime testing of new trains

FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR THE N&N’s ANNUAL PUBLIC LECTURE …

ONE of the North East’s most prominent heritage societies is steaming ahead with a public event to mark the region’s pioneering role in rail travel.

The Northumberland and Newcastle Society works to preserve the heritage, culture and landscape of Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland and has been

instrumental in preserving thousands of iconic monuments for future generations to enjoy.

And on Thursday 23 October it is turning its attention to rail travel, with a public lecture timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

The lecture, at The Royal Station Hotel, Newcastle, is titled The North East – Cradle of the Railways – What Next? and its focus will be on the Tyne and Wear Metro system in the wider context of the aspirations of the NE Combined Authority.

Developed from a combination of Victorian rail infrastructure and innovative engineering solutions, Tyne and Wear Metro has been part of everyday life in the North East for 45 years.

And, during the course of the talk, speakers from its owner and operator, Nexus, will illustrate the challenges of maintaining and renewing the system while continuing to provide a service to public and outline new projects on the horizon.

Helen Mathews, Commercial Director at Nexus, will talk about the history of the system and its interface with wider road and rail passenger transport in the region from its opening in 1980 to the present day.

Then Nexus’ Head of Engineering, Ben Brooks, will detail the challenges of maintaining and renewing the network while minimising disruption to public service. He will also cover possible influences of new and emerging technologies.

Michael Richardson, Head of Fleet and Depot Replacement, will then share insight into the replacement fleet project, one of the biggest projects and transformations of the Tyne and Wear Metro since the system opened.

The talk will conclude with Tom Hardwick, Head of Systems Development, taking a look to the future and passenger transport developments within the wider NE Combined Authority area– including the recently-opened Northumberland Line, Metro Go and Metro to Washington projects, together with Bus Reform – before a question and answer session.

Event chairman Les Brunton, of the Northumberland and Newcastle Society, said:

“As Metro’s Power Supplies Engineer from 1974 to 1988, then as a Consultant to Nexus until my retirement in 2018, I had the unique opportunity to see the project right through from initial design, contract procurement, construction, operation and maintenance, plus later development.

“So, I am delighted Nexus is presenting the Society’s 2025 Public Lecture. It promises to be an interesting, stimulating and informative event.”

The lecture will take place in the Victoria Room of the Royal Station Hotel, Neville Street, on Thursday 23 October 2025 from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Tickets cost £15 for members, £20 for guests and £10 for students and apprentices

and include light refreshments.

To book, visit https://www.nandnsociety.org.uk/events/