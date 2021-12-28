2021 has been a year of unprecedented growth for e-commerce businesses. Many businesses switched their focus online during the pandemic. The market is more crowded than ever. In this article, I will show you some ways to increase traffic to your-commerce business at each stage of the sales and marketing funnel to help you take your online business to the next level.

Now you can buy or sell your product at home if you want. For this, you need -of course- a website. Alibaba and Amazon both represent the biggest alternatives to do it and this platform is a very popular for buy and sell, even if an increasing number of buyers is moving to new platforms like this.

Your online store should drive traffic to the website through various marketing channels such as organic SEO, social media, and paid campaigns. Essentially, you should be taking advantage of ways to boost your brand’s visibility and capture customers’ attention. When their intentions match your offer and of course, then convert them into paying customers.

What is ecommerce

Ecommerce is quite simply the purchases of goods and services by the Internet. Overall 40% people have made an online purchase, spending almost 1.5 trillion dollars a year. Ecommerce is split into four categories.

Business-to-consumer (b2c): most people think of when they hear ecommerce. Remember when you bought that new t-shirt about Google from Amazon. It was you participating in b2c e-commerce.

Consumer to consumer (c2c): when goods are seen between consumers through internet marketplaces or online classified ads. Alibaba is a prime example.

Consume to business (c2b): you as a consumer providing a product or service to an organization. For example, a blogger may review a certain product for a business and repeal goods or direct payments.

Business-to-business (b2b): where business is conducted between two companies a good. An example of this market is both pea-soup Digital offers a range of services and sells. These services to other businesses marketing made clear pea-soup digital.

How to increase traffic

Social media

Social media is a very inportant and a powerful brand awareness tool. Yet, with platforms like it might be a good idea to add some other. Social media channels into your marketing mix for 2021.

Pinterest and Instagram are great for e-commerce marketers. As you can showcase, this platform is full of people with high buying intent. But before adding new channels into the mix.

Paid traffic

Paid traffic channels within each paid channel, there are cost-effective high ROI customers and highly inefficient ones. You might want to consider following this mix to make the best use of your spending. With google pay as the biggest audience older.it likely requires big budgets to blend their different formats.

Audience conversion

Commerce marketers tend to focus on channel mix. But the real key is to just pour money into high-efficiency audiences. Use insights to both competitors and internal data to pinpoint valuable. Thus building look-alike audiences to smarter targets. At the same time, internal data is something that.

You compile on your competitive audience insights is something. You gather with an external tool armed with insights from our traffic analytics tool. You can deep dive into your competing brand’s basic even engagement and audience characteristics metrics. At the same time, you may manage to bring in as much traffic as your key competitors.

Conversion data

Conversion rate data is one of the most well-hidden things within competitor and market analysis. Yet, there is a certain workaround we’d like to share. Using traffic analytics top pages report. You can get an estimate of any site’s unique page views and unique visitors data. Then you can cross-compare the estimated number of unique visitors. The site’s main page against the traffic volume for pages related to payment filtering the list by pay checkout.