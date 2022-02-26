The Newcastle city centre shopping destination, Eldon Square, has further strengthened its retail offering by announcing four new tenants to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Following on from a successful end to 2021, with the opening of eight new stores including H&M, Eldon Square has further enhanced the shopping experience for its visitors with the introduction of a new collectables retailer, Be More Geek, global watch brand Swatch, technology retailer, iSmash, and restaurant brand, The Real Greek.

Swatch is the latest addition to Eldon Square’s portfolio of globally recognised brands. With plans to expand across the UK, the Swiss watchmaker will welcome Eldon Square customers into their brand-new concept store located on Blackettbridge, next to Skechers.

Whilst global brands play an important role in the overall asset strategy for the centre, Eldon Square is also committed to supporting local and independent businesses such as Be More Geek. Moving from its city centre store into Eldon Square, the relocation is part of the brand’s growth strategy, and their customers will benefit from the larger premises of its new location at High Friars next to SuperCuts.

Due to open this Spring, the leading technology repairs brand, iSmash, will offer Eldon Square customers its expertise in express repairs of smartphones, tablets and computers. Since its first opening in 2013, iSmash has expanded rapidly to 37 nationwide Service Centres across the UK, including the Eldon Square store located at Blackettbridge, next to The Bodyshop and Holland & Barrett.

Furthermore, the shopping destination will also expand its dining offering with a brand-new restaurant, The Real Greek. Adding authentic Greek food to its already extensive offering of international cuisines including Thai, Italian, Mexican, and many more. The latest restaurant addition is due to open at the end of March and will be located on Old Eldon Square next to Wagamama.

Bernice Nesham, Senior Asset Manager at Catella APAM for Eldon Square said: “We’re delighted to welcome Be More Geek, Swatch, The Real Greek, and iSmash into Eldon Square and continue to provide our shoppers with unique retailers and offerings they wouldn’t get elsewhere in the North East.

“These four new retailers continue what was an extremely successful 2021 and set us up well for the rest of 2022, from the reopening of the Eldon Leisure centre to the introduction of more retailers – we work to continue to ensure that Eldon Square is a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Since taking over the asset management of Eldon Square in October 2020, APAM has let 12 units with a further eight under offer, as well as retaining 30 other tenants. The continuous growth in retailers’ offerings is part of Catella APAM’s asset strategy to strengthen Eldon Square’s position as a leading city-centre shopping destination in the UK and to support the region through job creation and a thriving economy.