Electric eActros 600 powers the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s green push to Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team set a new milestone for long-distance electric trucks by using an all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 to transport its W16 race cars 673km from its UK base to the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort

The team is the first in F1 to use an electric HGV during the European season

Class-leading range of over 500km and rapid charging from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes make long distance travel easy and sustainable with the eActros 600

Electric transportation follows team’s successful use of HVO100 biofuel since 2022

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has become the first in Formula One history to complete a long-haul journey solely using an all-electric truck.

In a demonstration of the viability of electric trucks and the decarbonisation of long-distance haulage, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team used an eActros 600 to transport its W16 race cars from its UK base at Brackley, Northamptonshire, to Zandvoort in Holland for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. Based on its consumption during the journey, the truck could have done the 673km journey on a single charge.

This landmark journey highlights both the capability of the eActros 600 and the team’s determination to push the boundaries of sustainability in motorsport logistics. The journey was completed using 100% renewable energy thanks to charging at a dedicated Milence truck charging hub.

The electric truck stood out at the Dutch Grand Prix from all the diesel-powered transportation used by other competitors.

The continental journey to Holland followed a pilot trip to the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this summer using three Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 electric trucks to take all the cars and supporting equipment.

With its ambition to become one of the most sustainable global professional sports teams, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is constantly exploring new ways to use green technologies to reduce its emissions. The team has already taken the initiative of using HVO100, a second-generation biofuel, to power its trucks and generators since 2022, which saved more than 500 tonnes of emissions during last year’s race season.

Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, said: “Our work is powered by a team of people who are passionate about shaping a better future – one where performance and purpose go hand in hand on our journey to become one of the most sustainable global professional sports teams.

“As a team, our commitment to sustainability means that we rethink how we move, not just how we race. While we are driven by performance on track, we are incredibly proud that our innovations travel beyond the grid. The use of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks, initially piloted at our home race in July, and then used to transport our race cars to Zandvoort, is another important step in our decarbonisation journey.”

Ash Armstrong, eConsultancy Manager, Daimler Truck UK, commented: “We are continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible with battery electric trucks. Our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is key in demonstrating that sustainable, long-haul distribution has arrived with our eActros 600.

“We could not be more thrilled that one of our eActros 600 trucks has been used to transport the team’s W16 cars from Brackley to Zandvoort. We are extremely proud to showcase the impressive range and capability of this truck. It just goes to show that the era of electrification is upon us and range anxiety is no longer an issue.”

The Mercedes-Benz eActros is the International Truck of the Year 2025 with a class-leading minimum range of 500km per full charge. Rapid charging using the megawatt charging system (MCS) allows the truck’s 600kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery to go from 20% to 80% charge in just 25 minutes.

Equipped with a 600kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery, the eActros 600 redefines what is possible in the world of heavy-duty transport. With fast, reliable charging and class-leading efficiency, it is engineered for the pace of industries like Formula One – and beyond.