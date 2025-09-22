YANGWANG U9 Xtreme becomes world’s fastest production car, with top speed of 308.4 mph (496.22km/h)

YANGWANG, the luxury sub-brand of global new-energy vehicle (NEV) leader BYD, has set a new global production-car top-speed record of 496.22km/h (308.4 mph) at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany.

The feat was achieved with YANGWANG’s latest U9 Xtreme hypercar on 14 September 2025, eclipsing its previous EV benchmark and the 490.484km/h (304.48 mph) maximum of the quickest petrol-powered model to become the world’s fastest car overall. This modern milestone in engineering sets a new standard in electric mobility, mixing unrivalled power and speed with zero emissions.

Originally known as the U9 Track/Special Edition, and now officially confirmed as the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme in production guise, or U9X for short, the fastest car on the planet takes the existing technical architecture of the U9 currently on sale in China and harnesses the potential of a number of key evolutions.

These include, but are not limited to: an upgraded powertrain with 1200V ultra-high-voltage electrics (compared with 800V), a lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery with a remarkable discharge rate of 30C, four ultra-high-speed motors that operate at up to 30,000rpm and produce a total of more than 3000PS, track-level semi-slick tyres, and revised DiSus-X suspension with specific tuning to cope with the increased stresses of circuit driving.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in the research and development division. YANGWANG is a brand that does not recognise the impossible, and only through this commitment to what’s coming next can you end up with a vehicle like the U9X. I extend my gratitude to the whole team, and my thanks to the driver, Marc Basseng, for his skill and technical input. It’s terrific that the fastest production car in the world is now electric.”

The driver for the U9X’s record-breaking run was Marc Basseng, a German track specialist with a long history in sports-car racing and endurance motorsport. He said: “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance. Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

The U9 Xtreme is now being made available to customers, with a limited series production run of no more than 30 units. Its name is derived from the English word ‘Extreme’, meaning ‘limit’ and ‘ultimate’, with added emphasis on the ‘X’, which represents the unknown. These qualities fit perfectly with YANGWANG’s ethos of taking joy and delight from the act of exploration and the innovations that come through that process.

By setting a new global speed record, YANGWANG redefines the sustainable hypercar. Backed by BYD’s innovation and sustainability commitments, YANGWANG employs cutting-edge tech to deliver unmatched performance, safety, and driving experience.