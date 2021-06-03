North East-based executive search business Elsdon Consulting has opened a new office in Manchester and is setting its sights on a new operation in the United States after a growth in new client wins from across the Atlantic.

The Newcastle-based firm, which was established in 2014 by Managing Director Louise Brooks McDonald, has seen its US client base grow from 100 to 170 companies in the past 12 months, as it successfully places candidates in roles across America’s tech industries.

As a result, the business, which is expecting to achieve turnover of £3m this year, has opened an office in Manchester to expand its team of specialists, which serve the US market from the UK.

As a result of the opening the office in Springfield, Manchester, Elsdon Consulting will increase its headcount from 26 to 40 by the end of this year.

In addition, Eldson Consulting has ambitious plans to also have a base in the United States and is looking at locations such as Texas.

Since it was founded, the company has pioneered remote working and has successfully established a niche in the US IT staffing sector from its base in North East England.

It recently moved to larger premises on Newcastle’s Quayside prior to establishing itself in Manchester.

Its team, led by Louise and Director John Reay, have built a strong niche for the business in the placement of technical, functional and sales specialists in areas such as ecommerce and cloud technologies.

Elsdon Consulting has been supported in its growth strategy by Newcastle-based business advisory firm, Ryecroft Glenton (RG), through its innovative ‘Outsourced | FD’ service.

The company has utilised RG’s ‘Outsourced | FD’ service – a flexible and integral advisory offering which manages Elsdon Consulting’s entire finance function, including measuring, tracking and advising on the financial vision and goals, enabling Louise and her fellow directors to make informed strategic business decisions and assisting them in achieving their growth objectives.

Louise Brooks McDonald said: “We have enjoyed strong growth and the Manchester office will build more capacity for the business to deliver our services to our US client base.

“Having successfully entered the US market remotely, we have ambitious plans to launch a presence in America and we are looking at opportunities in locations which have vibrant tech and industrial clusters.

“Not only will it strengthen our position in specialist IT sectors, building on the excellent reputation we have for sourcing and placing high quality candidates, it will provide a new experience for our team to immerse themselves in the US tech community.

“It will allow us to develop further the relationships we are establishing with innovative US firms, which have grown significantly in the past year, and meet our objectives of becoming a £10m revenue business.”

John Reay said: “The support RG provides our business has been instrumental in helping us maintain our strategic growth. Its team have taken on all the pressures of managing the financial aspects of the business, which is enabling Louise and I to focus on the future of the company, while giving us the data we need to make decision and implement our expansion plans.”

Dan Cooper, Partner and Head of Outsourced | FD at RG, said: “Elsdon Consulting is an ambitious business, which is successfully exporting skills and expertise into the United States. It has achieved positive growth in the past six years, and we are really pleased to be working in close collaboration with the directors as it embarks on the next stage of its exciting journey.”

