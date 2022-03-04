The renewable energy company also placed highly in three categories

The achievements of a leading businessman from the North-East prominent in the renewable energy sector have been recognised at a prestigious national event.

Bryan Glendinning, the Chief Executive Officer of renewable energy company Engenera Renewables Group, has been awarded the much-coveted Energy Efficiency Champion of the Year title at the respected National Energy Efficiency Awards 2020/2021.

Engenera’s achievements were also recognised in a further three categories. Jamie Morrison claimed third place in the Business Development Director category; the company’s Nissan/Hylton Plantation project secured third place in the Solar PV Project of the Year category; and Engenera placed second in the Multi-Measure Project of the Year category.

Nominations for the National Energy Efficiency Awards are made up of the winners of each regional Energy Efficiency Awards competition – making the national final a truly UK-wide competition. The awards are open to anyone involved in the energy saving and efficiency sector within the UK.

The purpose of the awards is to recognise best practice within the industry. The judges look to identify demonstrable skills, expertise and quality of service from nominees.

Winning the National Energy Efficiency Champion of the Year award recognises Glendinning as an exceptional individual that has shown a true commitment to promoting energy efficiency within the UK, the organisers said.

The judges for this award assessed the impact Glendinning’s work has had within the local community, what his customers and community had to say about him, as well as his level of expertise in the renewables and energy efficiency fields.

Engenera Renewables Group works as a decarbonisation partner for businesses seeking a holistic solution to better manage all their energy needs and help them align with government targets.

The business works closely with its clients on a range of renewable technologies including commercial solar PV and battery storage; air and ground source heat pumps; combined heat and power; electric vehicle charging points; and LED lighting.

Engenera is also one of the few renewable energy companies in the UK able to offer renewable energy installations at no capital outlay to customers able to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs). This is because it can access a £100 million green bond programme that is financed by multiple PPAs arranged by Engenera Renewables Group.

Bryan Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer at Engenera Renewables Group, said: