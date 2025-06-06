England Squad Announced for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025: Lionesses Ready to Defend Their Crown in Switzerland

The wait is over. England manager Sarina Wiegman has officially revealed the 23-player squad set to represent the Lionesses at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland this summer. With the tournament kicking off on July 2 and England’s campaign beginning on July 5, all eyes are on Wiegman’s team as they prepare to defend the title they famously lifted at Wembley in 2022.

This year’s squad features a blend of seasoned champions and exciting new talents, under the leadership of returning captain Leah Williamson. After an injury-plagued 2023, Williamson has regained full fitness and is expected to play a crucial role at the heart of England’s defence.

🔥 Full England EURO 2025 Squad

Goalkeepers:

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders:

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

Jess Carter (Gotham FC)

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal) – Captain

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders:

Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards:

Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal)

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, loan from Manchester City)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Standby Players:

Sophie Baggaley (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)

Missy-Bo Kearns (Aston Villa)

Lucy Parker (Aston Villa)

🏆 Key Talking Points

Youthful Energy Meets Veteran Experience

Seven players are set to make their major tournament debuts. Among them is 19-year-old striker Michelle Agyemang, who has impressed domestically with Arsenal and scored just 41 seconds into her England debut against Belgium in April. Her fearless attitude could provide a vital spark up front.

Sarina Wiegman is betting on a forward line packed with agility and flair. Alongside Agyemang, the inclusion of Aggie Beever-Jones and a recovering Lauren James gives England plenty of attacking variety, while Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly bring experience and tournament pedigree.

Leadership Returns

After missing the 2023 World Cup due to injury, Leah Williamson returns to captain the side. Her presence alongside the ever-reliable Alex Greenwood and the still-electric Lucy Bronze will be vital as the Lionesses navigate a tough group stage.

Changing of the Guard

The squad announcement also signals a changing era for the Lionesses. Veterans Mary Earps and Fran Kirby have retired from international football, while Millie Bright misses out due to health reasons. Their absence leaves big shoes to fill, but Wiegman’s choices suggest faith in the new generation.

🏟️ Group Stage Fixtures (UK Times)

July 5 – England vs. France (20:00, Zurich)

July 9 – England vs. Netherlands (17:00, Zurich)

July 13 – England vs. Wales (20:00, St. Gallen)

Drawn into one of the tournament’s most competitive groups, England must be at their sharpest from the outset. France and the Netherlands remain formidable European sides, while Wales, making their first-ever EURO appearance, will bring passion and familiarity.

🎙️ Wiegman Speaks

Sarina Wiegman expressed confidence in the selected group:

“We’ve built this team over the past year with a clear vision. This squad combines the experience of our champions with the fresh talent that represents the future of English football. We’re ready to fight to keep our title.”

She also addressed injury concerns around Lauren James, assuring fans:

“Lauren is progressing well and we’re confident she’ll be ready. Her creativity is irreplaceable.”

📺 Where to Watch

All of England’s EURO 2025 matches will be broadcast live across BBC, ITV, and talkSPORT, with streaming options also available on their digital platforms.

⚽ Can England Do It Again?

After their historic 2022 triumph, expectations are high. Wiegman has led England to a EURO win and a World Cup final in her last two major tournaments. Now, with a retooled but ambitious squad, the Lionesses aim to make history again.

The road to Basel begins on July 5 in Zurich — and the nation will be watching.