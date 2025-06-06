  • Fri. Jun 6th, 2025

SAM GARRETT RELEASES NEW TRACK

Jun 6, 2025

Artist: Sam Garrett
Track: Be Free
Release: 5th of June 2025


Be Free is an expression of gratitude for life. In a world that moves so quickly, it’s easy to forget the quiet magic of simply being. We often get swept up in fleeting pleasures, endless to-do lists, or caught in fear and worry. This is a gentle invitation to pause, take a breath, and Give Thanks for this life.

Life is not always easy. We all carry our own set of challenges. Some are visible, some are quietly held in the heart. But in the midst of it all, there is always something to come home to. The breath. The earth beneath our feet. The reminder that we are alive.

May we remember the deeper truth that we are not separate from life. We are life. We are not alone. We belong to something greater than words can name.

Listen Here

