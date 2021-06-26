ENGLAND STILL ENGULFED IN PESSIMISM AS FANS PREDICT YET ANOTHER EARLY EUROS EXIT

UK football fans were asked how far they think their chosen country will progress in Euro 2020, as well as which nation would be their chosen ‘second team’.

33% of England supporters are predicting that they will yet again be knocked out in the competition’s Quarter Finals, despite comfortably winning their group without conceding a goal.

Only 10% of England fans think they have what it takes to go the whole way and win the upcoming tournament.

England football fans are still in a pessimistic mood heading into the Euro 2020 knockout stages with 33% of fans predicting that The Three Lions will yet again be knocked out in the Quarter Finals of the competition.

With exciting attacking talents such as Phil Foden and Jack Grealish at England’s disposal surely fans have the right to be more optimistic. Despite this, research 888 Sport has revealed that only 10% of England fans believe they have what it takes to win EURO 2020.

In contrary to the predicted QF misery, only 9% of England fans think we’ll lose in the Round of 16 of the tournament, in spite of them being drawn against historic rivals Germany.

Astonishingly, 14% of England fans also admitted that if The Three Lions we’re to be knocked out of at the next stage, that their ‘second team’ of choice to support would be fierce rivals Wales.

In addition, in terms of different Premier League fans’ hopes for England at Euro 2020, Newcastle and Brighton appear to have the most optimistic fanbases, as 17% of both supporter groups believe that England will win Euro 2020. Contrastingly, Crystal Palace were by far the most pessimistic fan base, as 14% of Eagles fans were expecting England to be knocked out of the competition at the group stages.

An 888 sport spokesperson commented: “England were one of the standout nations at the 2018 World Cup, but with only 10% of England fans adamant they can win Euro 2020, they don’t seem to be convinced that England have what it takes.

“England have all the tools to go on and win the tournament, but without the backing of the fans, they’ll undoubtedly fall at the last hurdle.”

The survey was completed on behalf of 888 Sport as part of the Euro 2020 campaign.