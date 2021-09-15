Enterprise Made Simple (EMS) has successfully renewed their existing contracts and further grown their business thanks to prolific public sector contract wins to the value of £3million.

In 2021, they sought the support of OPPORTUNI, Teesside’s tech brainchild of forward-thinking entrepreneurs Bill MacGregor and Tim Ward, to help secure the renewal of several private sector contracts to help diversify their customer base, while bidding on and winning public sector contracts with minimal effort.

EMS has been operating since 2008 with the core aim of helping businesses to build, scale and drive innovation through learning, coaching and accounting services.

Thanks to OPPORTUNI’s innovative ‘Tinder for tenders’ service, EMS was able to swiftly act on their ambitious scale-up plans to expand their business and diversify their customer base. EMS found themselves limited by the traditional routes for bidding on public sector tenders – the process of which is often full of barriers and overly complex – until they engaged with OPPORTUNI.

One of the North-East’s rising star businesses, according to Tech Nation, OPPORTUNI’s innovative online platform connects businesses with tender opportunities, saving organisations endless costs in time and money.

As there are over 3,000 portals in the UK alone, OPPORTUNI provide an invaluable service to minimise the time and effort it took EMS to connect with relevant tenders.

OPPORTUNI easily identified renewal contracts, and ensured new suitable public sector contracts were sent directly to EMS’ inbox.

Following being matched with suitable tenders, OPPORTUNI then supported EMS further via their Bid Writer’s Marketplace to help source an industry professional with sector knowledge that could write an outstanding bid, and allow the best chance of winning their desired tender.

Phil Teasdale, CEO at EMS, said: “OPPORTUNI offers a powerful set of tools and services that every SME looking to expand their growth needs to have.

“Since signing up, EMS has secured the renewal of vital contracts and we have expanded our reach by bidding on and winning larger public sector contracts, all in the click of a button.”

Tim Ward, CEO at OPPORTUNI, said: “The amount of government spending with SMEs is at an all-time high. It’s an exciting time for businesses who are exploring public sector contracts and looking to expand their horizons.

“We were delighted to help the team at EMS retain some of their most valued contracts, whilst presenting new opportunities to generate further wins, without it having a negative impact on their internal resources.”