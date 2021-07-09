CyberWhite, an established provider of cyber security and cyber risk mitigation solutions for business, has opened a new office in Middlesbrough’s Boho Zone.

The technology solutions provider is proud to be at the centre of a number of key local developments for the town and the surrounding area.

CyberWhite, which also has an office in Sunderland, is moving into the heart of Middlesbrough’s DigitalCity in the wake of recent announcements about Teesside’s Freeport status.

Matt Hewison, director at CyberWhite, said: “It is exciting to move into our new Middlesbrough home at a time when there is such a buzz around Teesside and the wider area”.

“With Teesside’s freeport status predicted to create 18,000 jobs and provide a £3.2bn boost to the local economy over the next five years, we feel that central Middlesbrough will be a great place to do business”.

“As businesses across the Tees Valley grow and prosper, we look forward to supporting them with innovative and customer-focused cyber technology solutions. These solutions will help educate, protect, support and ultimately mitigate against cyber security risks.”

Andy Preston, Mayor of Middlesbrough, shares Matt’s enthusiasm and is looking forward to welcoming CyberWhite to Middlesbrough and the Tees Valley region. Andy noted that “Middlesbrough is attracting new investment, new businesses and new jobs – and CyberWhite is a fantastic part of that. It’s great to see this awesome company have a base in the heart of our fantastic town”.

CyberWhite recently launched a new all-encompassing cyber support service to help businesses protect themselves from growing threats to their finances and reputation.

As new businesses pop up and existing businesses grow across Teesside, the CyberWhite Support Service (CSS) could be crucial in offering bespoke cyber security services including incident response planning, staff awareness and training and governance and risk and compliance advice.

The support service also offers a virtual chief information security officer and dark web and company profile reports to prevent digital credentials being sold by criminals on the dark web.

CyberWhite is proud to assist many well-known names with risk mitigation strategies, security technologies and assurance and training.