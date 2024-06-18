Euro 2024: Matchday Highlights and Player Ratings for June 17

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament saw an eventful matchday on June 17, with key games that impacted the group standings. Here’s a detailed recap of the matches, along with player ratings to highlight standout performances and disappointments.

France vs Austria

Result: France 1-0 Austria

France continued their impressive run in the group stage with a narrow victory over Austria, thanks to a late goal. The French team showcased their defensive solidity and attacking flair, while Austria struggled to break down their opponents.

Player Ratings:

France: Hugo Lloris (GK): 7 – Commanding presence, made crucial saves. Benjamin Pavard (RB): 6 – Solid defensively, limited in attack. Raphaël Varane (CB): 8 – Marshaled the defense superbly. Lucas Hernandez (LB): 6.5 – Decent performance, contributed to the attack. N’Golo Kanté (CM): 8 – Dominated midfield, excellent ball recovery. Antoine Griezmann (AM): 7.5 – Creative hub, assisted the goal. Kylian Mbappé (FW): 8 – Constant threat, scored the winning goal.

Austria: Heinz Lindner (GK): 6.5 – Made several key saves, unlucky with the goal. David Alaba (CB): 7 – Solid at the back, tried to initiate attacks. Marcel Sabitzer (CM): 6 – Worked hard but lacked support. Marko Arnautović (FW): 5.5 – Struggled to make an impact.



Romania vs Ukraine

Result: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Romania stunned Ukraine with a comprehensive 3-0 victory. The Romanian team was clinical in front of goal, while Ukraine looked off the pace and defensively vulnerable.

Player Ratings:

Romania: Ciprian Tătărușanu (GK): 7 – Commanding performance, kept a clean sheet. Vlad Chiricheș (CB): 7.5 – Rock solid in defense. Răzvan Marin (CM): 8 – Controlled the midfield, provided an assist. Nicolae Stanciu (AM): 8.5 – Man of the match, scored a brace.

Ukraine: Andriy Lunin (GK): 5 – Left exposed, made a few good saves. Mykola Matviyenko (CB): 5.5 – Struggled against Romanian attackers. Oleksandr Zinchenko (CM): 6 – Tried to create chances but lacked support. Roman Yaremchuk (FW): 5 – Isolated up front, had little service.



Belgium vs Slovakia

Result: Slovakia 1-0 Belgium

In one of the surprises of the day, Slovakia secured a narrow victory over Belgium. Despite being underdogs, Slovakia’s disciplined defense and opportunistic scoring handed them a valuable win.

Player Ratings:

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois (GK): 6 – Made crucial saves, but couldn’t prevent the goal. Jan Vertonghen (CB): 6.5 – Solid in defense but couldn’t inspire the attack. Kevin De Bruyne (CM): 7 – Tried to drive the team forward, created chances. Romelu Lukaku (FW): 5.5 – Had a quiet game, struggled to find space.

Slovakia: Martin Dúbravka (GK): 7.5 – Excellent saves, kept a clean sheet. Milan Škriniar (CB): 8 – Defensive leader, kept Belgium at bay. Marek Hamšík (CM): 7.5 – Controlled the midfield, provided an assist. Robert Boženík (FW): 7 – Scored the winning goal, worked tirelessly.



Analysis

The results from June 17 have significant implications for the group standings. France solidified their position as group leaders, Romania boosted their chances of progressing, and Slovakia’s win throws Group D wide open.

Each match showcased different tactical battles, with France and Romania highlighting their attacking prowess, while Slovakia demonstrated that disciplined defense and tactical nous can overcome even the most talented opposition.

For more detailed results and fixtures, visit UEFA and FourFourTwo​ (UEFA.com)​​ (fourfourtwo.com)​​ (fourfourtwo.com)​.