SYNETIQ and Europcar develop agile approach to parts back-order issues, as vehicle repairers feel the pressure

Green parts solution recently helped Europcar avoid a proposed delay of over 190 days, helping customers get back on the road

Europcar has reported reduced CO 2 emissions by 163,583.18kg since it started working with SYNETIQ

DONCASTER, UK – 8th July, 2022 – SYNETIQ, an IAA company (NYSE: IAA), has shared the success of its green parts supply relationship with Europcar Mobility Group UK, as industry parts supply chain uncertainty continues.

Complex parts manufacturer supply issues mean an increasing number of vehicles awaiting repair, with some items on backorder for over six months.

With vehicle fleet operators dealing with significant delays, SYNETIQ suggests green parts could provide the answer. For leading mobility company Europcar the results have been transformational, with a recent green parts solution negating a total repair turnaround of more than 190 days.

SYNETIQ is now encouraging more fleet operators to implement an agile approach to parts supply issues. The organisation says it is pleased to be supporting Europcar through a challenging period for the industry, noting the key environmental benefits that can also be achieved using green parts.

Since it began working with SYNETIQ in 2019, Europcar stated it has avoided 163,583.18kg CO 2 by using green parts for vehicle fleet repairs.

Europcar, which currently operates a fleet of more than 30,000 cars and 10,000 vans in the UK, says it is delighted with the results so far. “Our relationship with SYNETIQ delivers important advantages for our business and our customers,” confirmed Ron Santiago, Managing Director, Europcar Mobility Group UK. “Being able to address some of the delays caused by the global vehicle parts supply issues is a clear benefit, as well as the significant reduction in costs and CO 2 by using green parts.”