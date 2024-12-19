Even more performance – even more choice: The new MINI John Cooper Works model family

With the new MINI John Cooper Works models, motorsport enthusiasts now have for the first time the choice between two fully electric models and three petrol-powered models with powerful four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engines. Regardless of the drive train, all of MINI’s high-performance models share the unparalleled driving dynamics, racing-inspired suspension technology, and the exclusive and aerodynamically optimized design.

Note: This press release is a 1:1 copy of the original issued by BMW headquarters in Germany. No adaptions have been made to cater to the UK market.



Munich. The five current MINI John Cooper Works models symbolize pure driving fun in its most powerful form and a unique driving experience. With the MINI John Cooper Works Electric and the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman, two fully electric John Cooper Works models are now part of the MINI product portfolio for the first time. The powerful electric drives open a new chapter in the brand’s long history and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to performance and innovation. The MINI John Cooper Works and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible provide driving fun with a powerful TwinPower Turbo engine. In the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, enthusiasts can also enjoy driving off-road thanks to the ALL4 all-wheel drive.

The MINI John Cooper Works Electric and the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman: Electric high performance in a new dimension.

The vehicle architecture of the fully electric MINI models is perfectly suited for the brand’s consistently performance-oriented character. The MINI John Cooper Works Electric (combined power consumption: 15.6-15.3 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km; range in km according to WLTP: 371 – 363) and the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman (combined power consumption: 16.4-16.0 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km; range in km according to WLTP: 355 – 344) have up to 190 kW/258 hp and 350 Nm of instantly available system torque. Both models provide an additional 20 kW of motor power via an electric boost function, allowing for particularly dynamic acceleration. The JCW-specific suspension tuning maximizes the typical MINI go-kart feeling and guarantees agile handling. High-performance tires are part of the standard equipment of both models.

Exclusive equipment details emphasize the emotional connection to the brand’s traditional motorsport heritage. These include the red-white-black John Cooper Works logo in the style of a checkered flag from motorsports, as well as a JCW-specific Multitone Roof with a red-black color gradient. Black side skirts, model-specific aeroblades at the C-pillar, and the accentuated rear spoiler optimize the aerodynamics for increased range. The three-door MINI John Cooper Works Electric achieves 371 kilometers, while the five-door MINI John Cooper Works Aceman can drive up to 355 kilometers on a single battery charge.

MINI John Cooper Works and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible: Legendary go-kart feeling with powerful acceleration.

A four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine with a displacement of two liters, 170 kW/231 hp, and 380 Nm of torque offers maximum driving fun and top performance in both the MINI John Cooper Works (combined fuel consumption: 6.8 – 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 154 – 147 g/km according to WLTP) and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 161 – 155 g/km according to WLTP). The sportily tuned dual-clutch automatic transmission translates the engine power into particularly dynamic gear changes. The MINI John Cooper Works takes 6.1 seconds and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible 6.4 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The top speed of the MINI John Cooper Works is 250 km/h, the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible reaches 245 km/h. For boundless open-air driving pleasure, the softtop of the Convertible can be fully retracted in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

The large octagonal high-gloss black front grille with wide air vents for efficient engine cooling and the modern JCW logo dominates the front view of both models. Red-colored inserts in the side air inlets on the front apron underscore the motorsport-oriented design for maximum performance. In the center of the black rear diffuser, the centrally positioned tailpipe emphasizes the character of the two top athletes.

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4:

Extraordinary driving fun on any terrain.

As the largest model, the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman with ALL4 all-wheel drive (combined fuel consumption: 8.3 – 7.8 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 187-177 g/km) stands for a unique combination of style, power, and adventurous spirit. The powerful engine delivers 221 kW/300 HP of power, 400 Nm of maximum torque, and a top speed of 250 km/h, making the appearance of MINI’s spacious multi-talent particularly emotional. This performance is also reflected in the powerful appearance of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4. In the front view, aerodynamic elements with red reflectors emphasize the wide stance, while at the rear of the vehicle, vertical taillights with the John Cooper Works Signature Mode frame the upright body. Advanced assistance systems support the driver through progressive technologies. For the first time, the MINI Countryman offers partially automated Level 2 driving on highway-like routes, providing additional comfort. Puristic Interior with motorsport accents.

The clear design of the interior in the new MINI John Cooper Works models is characterized by JCW-specific equipment details in red and black. The black JCW sports steering wheel with red decorative stitching and a six o’clock spoke made of black and red fabric provides excellent grip. The JCW sports seats offer secure support during dynamic driving. The combination of black leatherette with multi-colored knitted material in the shoulder area and red accent stitching picks up the color pattern of the knitted surface of the dashboard. In all MINI John Cooper Works models, the brilliant sound of the exclusive Harman Kardon sound system enhances the driving experience as standard. Advanced technology for maximum and comfortable driving pleasure.

The JCW-specific go-kart mode expands the selection options of the MINI Experience Modes in the vehicles of the new MINI John Cooper Works family with additional motorsport flair. The steering is set to a more direct setting, the accelerator pedal responds faster to commands for increased driving fun. Accordingly, the high-resolution OLED display provides additional performance-related data such as torque, power output, and current g-force. For all MINI John Cooper Works models, the Digital Key Plus provides a convenient digital vehicle key on the smartphone. This allows the vehicle to be comfortably unlocked or locked without having to pick up the smartphone. For the MINI John Cooper Works Electric as well as the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman, the Remote Parking function also offers a convenient option to park and unpark the vehicle via the smartphone. Long racing tradition with legendary successes.

The history of MINI John Cooper Works dates back to the year 1961. The John Cooper recognized the competitive potential of the classic Mini long before anyone else. By installing a more powerful engine, new brakes, and a more direct steering, he turned the modest small car into a race car that made the giants of the rally scene tremble in the 1960s. The three overall victories at the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo in 1964, 1965, and 1967 are among the absolute highlights of the classic Mini’s racing career. The current generation now carries the successful racing history into the future. Most recently with the impressive class victory of a prototype based on the new MINI John Cooper Works at the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. Regardless of the model, all high-performance vehicles in the new MINI John Cooper Works family exude one decisive characteristic: the enthusiasm for top performance.