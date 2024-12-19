Official Opening For Banks Homes’ New West Rainton Development

Visitors to Banks Homes' new Cathedral Meadows development in West Rainton

Dozens of visitors have been taking a look at the region’s newest residential development after housebuilder Banks Homes threw open the doors of its first ever show homes.

Banks is building 150 high specification new homes at its Cathedral Meadows development on Station Road in West Rainton, which will include 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable properties.

More than 250 people toured Cathedral Meadows two five-bedroomed show homes over their opening weekend, which followed on from the development’s official opening by Banks Group chairman and chief executive Harry Banks.

A bespoke range of seven different house types has been created for Cathedral Meadows, with each property featuring an advanced Hive heating system, an Omega kitchen, Porcelanosa bathrooms, a Ring video doorbell, a full range of kitchen appliances, bi-fold doors and a fully-turfed garden.

The development will also include a new play area, new landscaped areas and new areas of public open space, with the first occupants scheduled to be moving into their new homes there next year.

Harry Banks says: “Our new housebuilding business will be an important part of the Group’s development plans and will deliver an increasing number of quality homes across the North East and Yorkshire from its offices in County Durham and Leeds.”

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, adds: “Banks Homes will create sustainable, contemporary living spaces in desirable locations, with style offered as standard, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the reaction we had over Cathedral Meadows’ opening weekend.

“We had so much positive feedback from the couples and families that came from across the local area and beyond to see what was on offer, with the build quality, high design specification and attention to detail in our show homes all going down particularly well.

“Being able to demonstrate the outstanding quality of the homes that will be available here is a real landmark for us and we’re now excited to be working to help all the people that want to make their move to Cathedral Meadows do so as soon as possible.”

The Cathedral Meadows show homes and marketing suite are open every day between 10am and 5pm up to Christmas Eve before reopening on Friday 27th December.

For further information on Cathedral Meadows, please visit call 0191 378 6200 or visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/development/cathedral-meadows-development/