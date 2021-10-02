Based upon a fully restored and redefined Porsche 911 (964) futureproofed with a state-of-the-art EV powertrain

Featuring timeless orange and blue motorsport livery in partnership with Gulf

Signature Edition boasts 500bhp, 500Nm of torque, does 0-62mph in sub-4-seconds and has a 180-mile range

Everrati is currently the world’s only Gulf-approved full EV manufacturer

See the Gulf Signature Edition and also the electric Superformance GT40 on Everrati’s stand at Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance, Blenheim Palace, until Sunday 5 th Sept

2nd September 2021: Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), a leading technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of the very latest electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, is debuting its new Porsche Gulf Signature Edition, an electric supercar based upon a fully restored Porsche 911 (964), at Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance.

Showcasing some of the automotive industry’s most exclusive and desirable creations, the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance is renowned for its spectacular setting at Blenheim Palace, deep in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside. The idyllic venue brings together automobiles from all eras, from vintage classics to modern supercars and racing legends. This year, Everrati is taking pride in displaying the Gulf Signature Edition for the first time to the public, alongside its electrified version of the legendary GT40, created in partnership with Superformance.

Featuring carbon fibre body elements and a state-of-the-art EV powertrain, the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition can deliver an emission-free driving range of more than 180 miles and sub-4-second 0-62mph acceleration. The EV powertrain, which has its power delivery optimised specifically for the Gulf Signature Edition, is coupled to a 53kWh battery pack and advanced battery management system.

Sending 500bhp to the rear wheels, the new Porsche Gulf Signature Edition has more than double the power output of an original 1990’s Porsche 964. With 500Nm delivered instantly, the car can accelerate to 62mph in less than four seconds. This blistering acceleration is accompanied by a 180-mile range, dependant on driving style.

As part of Everrati’s partnership with Gulf International, the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition is instantly identifiable by its timeless Gulf orange and blue race car livery as easily one of the most respected and celebrated colour schemes in all of motorsport.

A globally recognised and trusted brand, Gulf, traditionally known as a downstream oil company, is synonymous around the world with high-quality products, innovation and technical excellence, but is now actively moving into the e-mobility/electric vehicles sector aligning directly with Everrati’s attributes.

Justin Lunny, Founder & CEO of Everrati Automotive Limited said: “Everrati redefines some of the world’s most iconic cars enabling them to be driven and enjoyed with a clean future. We are proud to showcase the first of our Gulf-liveried creations based upon an electrified and redefined Porsche 911 (964) at Salon Privé, alongside some true legends of the industry. The combination of Gulf’s stunning blue and orange livery and our state-of-the-art EV powertrain makes our Signature Edition a truly exceptional zero-emission supercar.”