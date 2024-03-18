Everrati strengthens senior team with Nigel Gordon-Stewart appointment

Thursday 8 February 2024: Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), the leading technology company renowned for redefining and futureproofing automotive icons through cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, announces the appointment of Nigel Gordon-Stewart as an advisor to the board.

With a career spanning a number of decades, Nigel Gordon-Stewart is a recognised leader in the automotive industry, having played pivotal roles in the international growth of many of the world’s most renowned luxury brands, including McLaren, Lamborghini, and Koenigsegg. His appointment signifies a strategic move to bolster Everrati’s leadership team with a seasoned expert who has demonstrated success at renowned luxury automotive brands, further strengthening Everrati’s worldwide network and growth trajectory, particularly in the e-mobility sector.

Nigel Gordon-Stewart has been a keen supporter of the Everrati brand since its inception and is now formalising his involvement as an advisor to the board. His extensive experience in automotive luxury international expansion aligns seamlessly with Everrati’s objectives for global growth and commitment to excellence, cementing its position as a global leader in electric mobility technology development.

Everrati Founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, commented: “Nigel’s extensive experience in automotive luxury international expansion makes him a huge asset – we are proud to have him on board. His background, including roles at McLaren, Lamborghini, and Koenigsegg, aligns seamlessly with Everrati’s objectives for global growth and our commitment to excellence, cementing our position as a global leader in electric mobility technology development.”

Everrati Board Advisor, Nigel Gordon-Stewart, said: “Every Everrati commission gives a customer a unique indulgence in a passion, one that is futureproofed with the latest technology. Representing the best in sustainable luxury and the highest electric engineering quality, the brand has a bold vision, and I am thrilled to join a team of such well-versed professionals and innovators.”

Everrati’s commercial B2B business, Everrati Advanced Technologies, operating as ‘Powered by Everrati’, draws on Everrati’s unique combination of engineering experience; amassed from more than 50 years of collective expertise working within the world’s leading automotive OEMs and specialty vehicle manufacturers. Utilising proven Everrati automotive EV propulsion system platforms as a starting point, Everrati Advanced Technologies provides consultation on a suite of electrification solutions for commercial clients, from initial concept, analysis services and feasibility study to complete turnkey EV powertrain provision. In addition, the business provides software and IP development for bespoke customer requirements.

Demand for Everrati’s products is surging across the globe, from Europe, North America, Canada, and the GCC. The company is witnessing increasing demand for its advanced OEM-grade electric powertrain technology by low-volume sports and supercar manufacturers, alongside its business to consumer cars; redefining rolling pieces of art into sustainable luxury models fit for the 21st century that can be enjoyed for multiple generations.

Everrati’s development of leading powertrain technology is supported by a robust network of best-in-class partners and suppliers to deliver OEM-grade products, processes, and quality.

Its growing portfolio of redefined automotive icons now includes electric versions of the Porsche 911 (964) Coupe, Targa, Cabriolet, RSR-inspired edition, ST-inspired G-Series, Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series, GT40, and Mercedes-Benz W113 SL Pagoda.