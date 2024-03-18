Lunaz delivers world’s first electrified open air ‘James Bond’ Range Rover Safari

Lunaz delivers elevated and electrified Range Rover ‘Safari’, inspired by 007

Product of more than 5,000 collective hours of test and development

3D printed composite centre console incorporates modern infotainment

Redesigned interior incorporates innovative and sustainable textiles

Cabin alone required 1,000 hours of design, development and production

Full process undertaken in-house at Lunaz’ Silverstone facility

A unique and desirable expression of sustainable luxury

ALL ASSETS CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM HERE

“Lunaz has become known for elevating the most beautiful and elegant classic cars in history. With this Range Rover, we’re doing something different. We’re showing that our incredibly detailed and exacting approach can be applied to more playful icons, so they can be enjoyed for their own sake. I believe that this stunning electrified restomod captures this perfectly, elevating the Range Rover Classic to a place that perfectly marries its utility with a contemporary and precisely executed new interior and exterior design treatment.”

David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz

Lunaz announces its latest elevated electrified classic car – a 1983 short wheelbase Range Rover Safari. This open-top model – the same variant as driven by James Bond in the 1983 movie Octopussy – has undergone significantly different treatment to fixed-roof classic electric Range Rovers previously elevated by Lunaz. In particular, the body and chassis have been substantially reinforced to maintain its strength and stability without a roof, and to provide a robust platform for the uprated fully electric powertrain. Despite the significant structural improvements, the original exterior coachwork is identical to the original. This commission is finished in a one-off ‘Maya Blue’ with a dark blue mohair convertible hood, specified by the client.

The interior design and appointment of the car were a focal point for the client. To that end, this car represents the most extensive interior development of any car elevated by Lunaz: it is now unrecognisable from the original. It includes significant ergonomic and technological improvements – a valuable learning for Lunaz as a further 50 build slots of electric Range Rover Classics are now available, and all will benefit from these innovations.

The original spartan dashboard and interior have been replaced with a new and extended 3D printed console, which was designed, developed and manufactured in-house over a two-year period. This design will feature in all future electric Range Rovers elevated by Lunaz.

The composite centre console integrates an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled infotainment screen, which is also the display for the reversing camera, as well as digital controls for the modern air conditioning and heating system as well as USB-C ports for device charging. The expansive piece is finished in rich Mocca Walnut wood, which has been contemporised with a weatherproof satin lacquer.

Seating within the car has also been completely redesigned to improve aesthetics, comfort and ergonomics. Both driver and passenger seats are heated and use proprietary padding materials developed for Lunaz’ upcycled Rolls-Royce and Bentley models. All seating has been retrimmed in soft but hardwearing leather and incorporates the brand’s signature fluting, wherein a second material type is introduced. For the Range Rover Safari, an innovative waterproof and chlorine-resistant textile was selected – the knitted composition recalls the hardwearing jackets used on sporting estates. The interior alone was the product of more than 1,000 collective hours of development and production.

The 280kW powertrain has been configured to the owner’s preference and produces 375 bhp. In addition to the significant increase in power, the electric powertrain produces zero emissions, a major improvement on the original V8 engine’s 360g/km CO 2 . To manage the additional torque, the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz has been upgraded with adjustable dampers and bespoke springs, six- and four-piston disc brakes fitted to the front and rear respectively, as well as regenerative braking. It retains the original vehicle’s segment-defining wading depth of 500mm and all original approach, breakover and departure angles.

This commission continues a trend wherein Lunaz has become a focal point for the world’s young, dynamic green technology and sustainability entrepreneurs. Over the past three years, a growing number of these individuals have gravitated naturally to the brand – one that not only brings together both their professional and personal interests, but now also introduces them to a unique community of like-minded peers.

As a business optimistic about the world’s ability to innovate and drive growth in response to the climate emergency, Lunaz sees elevating classic cars as a positive, life-affirming vision of a clean-air future. In it, sustainability does not involve joyless compromises, or repudiating these beautiful, historically significant machines, which themselves represented the apex of automotive technology in their own age. Rather, the Lunaz elevation process improves them in every conceivable way, making them as clean, sustainable and usable as the new generation of electric vehicles while retaining all their innate character, romance and magic.