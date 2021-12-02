A decision to forge ahead and open a £500,000 workshop at the start of the pandemic has paid dividends for Heathline Commercials, which has grown revenue by more than 40 percent.

The resulting increase in business also allowed the commercial vehicle service and repair specialists to expand its workforce from six to 11, recruiting four additional HGV technicians.

Revenue jumped by 44 percent over the five months from April to August 2021, compared with the same period in 2019, when the Cramlington-based firm was still based at its smaller and less well-equipped rented premises.

Construction of its new 6,000 sq. ft facilities on Bolam Business Park began in autumn 2019, but freezing conditions pushed the completion date back to the spring of 2020 – by which time the country was in the grip of COVID-19.

Gavin Cape, engineering director at Healthline Commercials, said: “We quickly resolved to press ahead and remain open to ensure vans, trucks and buses remained on the road.

“There was a huge amount of uncertainty at the time as everyone was coming to terms with the pandemic, but once we emerged from an initial quiet period, the business has really taken off.

“Our decision to keep working paid dividends in terms of strengthening relationships with current customers and attracting new ones. In addition, our new workshop has also enabled us to offer improved facilities and a wider range of services.

“We even received a letter from the Department of Transport saying our work is essential in supporting the logistics industry, and Healthline Commercials is proud to be playing its part.”

Managing all servicing, repairs, MOT preparation and inspections to DVSA standard for individual owner drivers through to medium-sized commercial fleets, it’s also one of the North East’s leading centres for tachograph repairs and calibration.

The state-of-the-art workshop offers a dedicated paint bay and two modern inspection pits. The building is also fitted with an Authorised Testing Facility in anticipation of plans to become an MOT centre.

Healthline also offers breakdown services, minor body repairs and carries an extensive range of spares for all makes of truck, trailer, bus, van, and horsebox.