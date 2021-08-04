As temperatures continue to soar this week and with summer well on its way, the sleep experts at Linens Limited wanted to provide some top tips as well as some viral TikTok hacks to help you get a more comfortable night’s sleep during those warmer nights.

How to Sleep Comfortably in The Summer Heat

WEAR SOCKS TO BED (DOCTOR APPROVED!)

We know it’s controversial to wear socks to bed in general, never mind in hot temperatures but it actually works to cool your body down. How? Dr Jess shared a TikTok explaining that people that wear socks to bed not only fall to sleep quicker but as they keep your feet warm, this opens up your blood vessels and cools the entire body down.

USE A LOW TOG DUVET

Switching your duvet in summer is very important and opting for a lower tog will help prevent you from overheating. We recommend a tof 4.5 for optimal body temperature that remains well-regulated throughout the night.

TAKE A WARM SHOWER BEFORE BED

Taking a cool shower may be your first choice when the temperature is high, and this does well to cool the body down with an immediate effect, however, what about warm showers?

A warm shower actually helps to cool your body temperature down, and studies show that people that take a warm shower 1-2 hours before bed have a better sleep quality. This is due to the warm shower increasing blood flow to the hands and feet which then causes a heat release allowing the body’s core temperature to cool down.

FREEZE YOUR DUVET COVER

A quick and easy hack for keeping you cool in bed is to pop your duvet cover and pillow cases in the freezer in the morning, then remove it and put it on your bed later on in the evening before you go to sleep.

APPLY ALOE VERA

While a shower before bed is a good way to cool down, applying aloe vera all over your body is an even better option. According to meteorologist and scientist Jodie Kodesh, this is going to make you feel 5x cooler than if you had a shower because aloe vera soaks into the body 500x better than water!

DIY AIR CON

Hear us out, it works! A litre bottle of frozen water or a bucket of ice placed in front of a fan is supposed to do as good a job as AC. The ice cools the air from the fan and makes for a colder breeze. Definitely one to try when it feels like your fan is doing nothing more than circulating hot air around the room.