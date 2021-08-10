EXTRA NEWCASTLE DATE & NEW STOCKTON DATE ADDED AS RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE TOUR GETS EVEN BIGGER Inbox sarah@rhodesmedia.com Tue, 6 Apr, 08:51 to sarah Hello The UK’s BIGGEST EVER Drag Race tour just got even BIGGER! Drag Royalty is set to Ru-Turn in 2022 for the UK’s biggest ever Drag Race tour. And the original 19-date tour has now become 41 dates as extra shows have been added across the country including a second date at Newcastle O2 City Hall on Thursday April 7 as well as their previously announced show on Monday February 7, and now Stockton’s Globe Theatre on Friday April 8 2022. Please find full details in the press release which is attached and below. **EXTRA NEWCASTLE DATE & NEW STOCKTON DATE ADDED** **ALL SERIES 2 FINALISTS WILL STAR** RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL SERIES TWO TOUR GETS EVEN BIGGER Newcastle O2 City Hall – Mon Feb 7 & Thurs April 7 Stockton Globe Theatre – Friday April 8 2022 More dates have been added to the UK’s BIGGEST EVER Drag Race tour with an extra date for Newcastle and a new Stockton date. Drag Royalty will Ru-Turn in 2022 for the UK’s biggest ever Drag Race tour and the original 19-date tour has now been extended to 41 dates as shows continue to sell out across the country. Join the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for three evenings of endless eleganza extravaganza as this brand-new tour takes in theatres and venues across the UK including dates at Newcastle O2 City Hall on Monday February 7 and now on Thursday April 7 too, as well as Stockton’s Globe Theatre on Friday April 8 2022. Witness the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent of your favourite queens LIVE on stage as they sashay into a theatre near you. Tickets are available from www.cuffeandtaylor.com with tickets for the extra shows going on sale at 10am on Friday April 9. Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour featuring UK Season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney alongside A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Sister Sister, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green*. The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series Two Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and creators of Drag Race World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor. Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “The excitement for this tour is incredible so we have decided to add extra dates across the UK. “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is always a huge hit so we look forward to presenting a series of outrageously entertaining shows starring all the queens from Series 2 of Drag Race UK.” Tickets start at £35 and there are exclusive VIP options where guests can enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show! *Cast subject to change