Despite concern about losing vision as they get older, new research suggests that peoples’ eyesight in the North East has deteriorated during the past year as over 1 in 3 over the age of 40 have admitted to increasing the font size on their devices – with 32% of respondents confessing to removing glasses for vanity when going out or taking part in a zoom call.

With people now spending more of their day working from a computer and taking part in online video calls – Essilor looked into the true effects of the pandemic and more screen-based working, as the effects of neglected eye health is often not known for many years when a preventable condition is no longer treatable.

Dr Andy Hepworth, Professional Relations Manager from Essilor said; “The findings in this latest research are concerning – people are not looking after their eyes and overlooking the enormous value that a full eye test will bring to their vision along with several other health areas. It is a clear indication that someone’s eyesight has deteriorated if they are having to increase the font size on devices – yet people are dismissing this and are still not going for regular eye tests.”

The new research reveals that people in the North East are unconcerned about their eye health with quarter of people over the age of 40 failing to go for an eye check up in the last 3 years. Yet, despite the neglect to their eye care, 2 in 3 people (63%) of people aged over 40 are worried about losing their vision as they get older.

Dr Andy Hepworth from Essilor continued; “It’s really important that people of any age, which of course includes over 40, have regular eye tests. With 70% of people in the UK wearing corrective eye wear 1– more education is needed to ensure they understand the importance of having regular eye check-ups.

“Eyesight tests don’t just alert us to how a person’s vision had changed, but it can also be an early indicator that there is an underlaying health condition – such as diabetes, high blood pressure and even cancer.”

