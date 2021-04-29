North East law firm Hay & Kilner has welcomed four new faces to its expanding team.

Michael Scobie, Will Jarvis-Smith, Nicole Fenton and Kadie O’Neill have all joined the Newcastle-headquartered practice as it looks to build up the resources available to clients across its different departments.

Michael has been recruited to the firm’s clinical negligence team as a senior associate and has almost a decade’s experience of acting on behalf of people who have suffered injury and families who have lost a loved one through medical negligence.

Will Jarvis-Smith is a commercial property specialist who has worked with a wide range of clients across the North East, including developers, business owners, retailers and farmers, and has joined Hay & Kilner as an associate solicitor.

Originally from Darlington, Nicole Fenton holds a Masters degree in Law from Northumbria University and has joined Hay & Kilner as a trainee solicitor, with her first role being in the firm’s clinical negligence department.

Kadie O’Neill holds a degree in International Business Management from Newcastle Business School at Northumbria University, which included time spent studying at universities in Slovenia and Spain, and is now working as a marketing executive within the firm’s business development team.

Hay & Kilner, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Ensuring we bring in high calibre people with the right range of knowledge and experience is central to both providing the services on which our clients rely and our own commercial success.

“Michael and Will are both skilled legal practitioners whom we hope to see develop even further in their new roles, while Nicole has the right mix of personal and academic attributes to follow in their footsteps.

“As the economy moves towards fully reopening, our business development team has a more important role to play than ever before and Kadie will be right at the heart of it.”