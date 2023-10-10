FAMILIAR FACE JOINS THE BANKING TEAM AT BURNETTS

THE LATEST addition to a fast-growing legal banking team may be new to the firm, but he is a familiar face to his colleagues.

Jonathan Yates has just taken up the role as Legal Director within the Banking and Property team at Newcastle’s Burnetts Solicitors LLP, after years of working in other top law firms in the region.

And although this is a brand new position for Jonathan at the Dean Street based practice, he is feeling at home – having worked with many of the current team at previous firms.

Jonathan has more than 20 years of experience in the legal sector and has a broad range of commercial property experience, with a particular focus on acting for funders and borrowers on property transactions.

He will now play an integral role as part of the Burnetts Banking and Property Finance team, which supports both lenders and borrowers in everything from real estate investment to agricultural, healthcare and development finance transactions.

“I’m delighted to have joined the banking team at Burnetts,” said Jonathan.

“I have heard great things, from both colleagues and clients alike, about the culture of the firm and the quality of service and advice which the firm delivers to clients.

“ There seems to be a great working environment, and this follows through to the service given to clients. Clients appear to really enjoy working with the firm.”

He added “The fact that I have worked with many of the team previously is a bonus. It hasn’t really felt like starting a new role. There’s a lovely atmosphere.”

Nicola Nutley, Head of Banking and Property Finance, said Jonathan will be a huge asset to the team.

“Jonathan’s initial experience of the culture and atmosphere at Burnetts is something we all understand. It’s the reason so many of us are here,” she said.

“It’s a combination of people who are at the top of their game and love what they do and are doing it in a really positive atmosphere.

“Lots of our team have worked with Jonathan before and we knew he’d be a great fit for us.”

For more information about Burnetts please visit www.burnetts.co.uk.