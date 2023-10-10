Hay & Kilner Continues Building Expert Team With Double Appointment

North East law firm Hay & Kilner is continuing to grow its expert legal team with two new appointments.

The Newcastle-headquartered practice has added Georgia Whitfield and Geetika Mutch to its commercial property and private client teams respectively as it continues to recruit to meet growing client demand.

Georgia, who is from County Durham, studied at Newcastle and Northumbria Universities before developing her commercial property experience and qualifying with a well-known national law firm.

She has joined Hay & Kilner in an associate role and has worked across a range of property projects within the hospitality, commercial, manufacturing and charitable sectors.

After originally taking a politics and sociology degree at Sheffield University, Ponteland-born Geetika switched her focus to the law and completed her legal qualifications at Manchester and Northumbria Universities.

She has taken up a solicitor position with Hay & Kilner and is now working on every aspect of the firm’s private client service, including wills, estate management, probate matters, lasting powers of attorney and trusts.

Georgia Whitfield says: “I’ve always planned to stay in the North East to build my career and joining Hay & Kilner gives me the chance to do that with an ambitious, forward-thinking firm that has an equally strong focus on our region.

“I enjoyed the tangible nature of commercial property work from the very beginning and will be looking to apply the knowledge I’ve gained on a range of different regional projects in my new role.”

Geetika Mutch adds: “Private client work allows you to come face-to-face with clients on a regular basis, which I’ve always enjoyed, and gives you the chance to help them deal with some of the most important issues that they’ll ever face.

“Hay & Kilner has a very strong reputation in this field and I felt at home here from the first time I entered the building. Everyone’s been really welcoming and it’s an absolute pleasure to be working with such a supportive team.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Since moving into its new Lumen Building headquarters in the Newcastle Helix hybrid city quarter last autumn, it has seen 25 new recruits join the firm, with new roles being created right across its different personal and commercial specialisms.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner, says: “Providing opportunities for talented North East practitioners like Geetika and Georgia to further their careers is essential for the firm’s long-term development and we’re very pleased to have made them our latest new recruits.”