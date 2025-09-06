Family Events in the North East of England This Weekend (6–7 September 2025)

Introduction: A Big Weekend for Families in the North East

The North East of England is brimming with activity this weekend, 6th and 7th September 2025. From the buzz of the Great North Run on Tyneside to the traditional charm of the Wolsingham Show in County Durham, families across the region have an exciting line-up of events to enjoy. Whether you’re in Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, or Northumberland, there are plenty of family-friendly days out to suit all ages.

This article explores the best events happening across the region, with practical tips, travel details, and insider advice to help families plan their perfect weekend.

Newcastle & Gateshead: Sport, Culture, and Fun

The Great North Run – A World-Class Spectacle

The AJ Bell Great North Run takes place this Sunday, attracting over 60,000 runners and countless spectators. While it is a serious half-marathon, the day doubles as a family event with music, entertainment, and community spirit lining the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

When: Sunday 7th September, morning to mid-afternoon

Highlights for families: Watch elite athletes and everyday heroes run past Newcastle landmarks. Cheer from the Tyne Bridge, a favourite viewing spot with a carnival atmosphere. Family-friendly charity zones with face painting, food stalls, and live entertainment.



For children, the excitement starts earlier.

Junior & Mini Great North Run

On Saturday, the Newcastle Quayside transforms into a hub of activity for the Junior and Mini Great North Run.

When: Saturday 6th September, morning to afternoon

What to expect: Races tailored for all ages, from toddler “mini-50s” to teenagers. A supportive, non-competitive environment encouraging healthy fun. Plenty of entertainment in the event village, including music and activities.



Parents can run alongside younger children, making it a family bonding experience.

Other Newcastle Activities

If your family prefers something more relaxed, Newcastle offers plenty this weekend:

Jesmond Dene Parkrun (Sat morning) – A free 5K community run for adults, with kids welcome to spectate or join in shorter runs.

Lego Clubs at Newcastle Libraries – Free creative sessions for children, running on Saturday afternoons.

Quayside Market (Sun) – Local crafts, street food, and family browsing along the Tyne.

Durham & The Wear Valley: Tradition Meets Family Fun

Wolsingham Show – England’s Oldest Agricultural Fair

One of the standout events this weekend is the Wolsingham Show, held in the Durham Dales. Known as England’s oldest agricultural show, it offers a true countryside experience that families will love.

When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September

Highlights for kids and parents alike: Animal displays: sheep, cattle, horses, alpacas, and more. Equestrian events: showjumping, carriage driving, and pony shows. Family entertainment: donkey rides, falconry displays, fairground rides. Food & craft stalls: locally made goods and artisan produce. Vintage vehicles: tractors, motorbikes, and classic cars on display.



Children especially enjoy the interactive farming zones and fun fairground attractions, while parents can browse food tents and enjoy the live music.

Beamish Museum Horticultural Show

Another gem is the Horticultural Show at Beamish Museum.

When: Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September

Why it’s great for families: Kids can wander the open-air museum while learning about traditional crafts. The horticultural show adds a splash of colour with flowers, produce, and competitions. Family trails and hands-on activities make it more than just a museum visit.



Beamish entry works on an annual pass basis, so one ticket gives families unlimited visits throughout the year—a great investment for North East parents.

Sunderland & The Coast: Music, Nature, and Seaside Fun

STACK Seaburn – Music and Food by the Beach

STACK Seaburn is always a lively spot for families, and this weekend promises daytime live music, street food, and seaside vibes.

When: Saturday & Sunday afternoons and evenings

Why families will enjoy it: Safe, open space for children to explore while parents relax. Huge choice of food, from pizza and burgers to vegan bites. Free entertainment, with local bands and DJs adding to the atmosphere.



A walk along Roker and Seaburn beaches makes for the perfect family add-on to STACK’s lively setting.

WWT Washington Wetland Centre – Dragonfly Festival

Families who love the outdoors should head to WWT Washington Wetland Centre for their Dragonfly Festival.

When: All weekend

What’s on: A dragonfly trail encouraging children to explore and spot different species. Wildlife rangers on hand to answer questions. Adventure play areas, bird hides, and nature crafts.



Special mention goes to Cygnus Observatory, which opens its doors on Sunday evening (7–9pm) for a family stargazing session—weather permitting. Kids can learn about astronomy in a relaxed, beginner-friendly way.

Northumberland: Adventure and Discovery

Kielder Observatory – Space Kids

For something truly unique, families can visit Kielder Observatory in the heart of Kielder Forest.

Event: Space Kids – Rockets & More

When: Saturday 6th September, 5pm–7pm

Why it’s special: Interactive rocket-building workshops designed for children. Stargazing (if skies are clear) through high-powered telescopes. Family-friendly science talks that make space accessible and fun.



Spaces sell out quickly, so booking in advance is essential.

The Alnwick Garden & Lilidorei – Spritember

At the Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei, families can dive into “Spritember,” a month-long celebration with magical play and storytelling.

What families can enjoy: Lilidorei’s huge adventure playground, themed as a fantasy village. Free tours of the famous Poison Garden. Beautiful walks through The Alnwick Garden, including water features and play spaces.



Woodhorn Museum

Woodhorn Museum offers trails, play areas, and family activities all weekend. The outdoor spaces are especially popular with children, making it a relaxed and educational day out.

Travel & Accessibility Tips

Great North Run: Public transport is best—Metro trains run extra services, but expect crowds. Families with young children may prefer quieter viewing points away from the Tyne Bridge.

Wolsingham Show: Parking is available on site, but bring cash for rural car parks.

Beamish Museum: Accessible parking and bus links; prams and pushchairs welcome.

STACK Seaburn: Parking along the seafront; arrive early on sunny days.

WWT Washington: Free parking, buggy-friendly trails, and indoor café.

Kielder Observatory: Remote location—plan travel carefully and dress warmly.

Alnwick Garden: Central car park with shuttle buses to Lilidorei; book tickets in advance.

Tips for Families

Pack for the weather: North East weather can change quickly—layers and waterproofs are essential. Snacks & drinks: While most venues have food stalls, bringing snacks saves queues and money. Plan breaks: Big events like the Great North Run can be overwhelming—schedule quiet time for children. Book early: Observatory events and garden tickets often sell out fast. Capture the memories: Many of these events are visually spectacular—bring a camera!

SEO-Friendly FAQs

What is the best family event in the North East this weekend?

The Wolsingham Show is a highlight, offering a full countryside day out with animals, crafts, rides, and entertainment.

Is the Great North Run suitable for families?

Yes—while the main run is for adults, the Junior & Mini Great North Run is perfect for children, and families can enjoy the lively spectator atmosphere.

Where can we enjoy nature activities with kids?

Head to WWT Washington Wetland Centre for trails and wildlife spotting, or Kielder Observatory for an evening of stargazing.

Are these events free?

Some, like the Quayside Market and STACK Seaburn entertainment, are free. Others (Beamish, Alnwick, WWT Washington, Kielder) require admission or booking.

What’s the most budget-friendly family day out?

Beamish Museum’s annual pass offers great value, as one ticket covers unlimited visits. Free options include parks, markets, and beach trips along the coast.

Conclusion: A Weekend of Family Fun

The North East of England is bursting with family events this weekend, from world-class sporting spectacles in Newcastle to traditional countryside shows in Durham, seaside fun in Sunderland, and magical adventures in Northumberland.

Whether your children love animals, space, history, or simply running around in the fresh air, there is something for every family. With careful planning, families can enjoy a weekend full of discovery, excitement, and quality time together.