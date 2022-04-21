A family-run holiday park company from the North-East is offering a home away from home for anyone craving a change of scenery this year.

Meridian Parks offers a home away from home for those craving a change of scenery. Set in stunning locations from the North-East and County Durham, to Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders, Meridian’s family-owned and operated parks are open all year round. When you buy a holiday home from Meridian Parks, you’re giving yourself the gift of a relaxing getaway anytime you need a break from your own four walls.

The company worked with Sunderland’s dodio agency to help create its new website, which launched in January 2022. This is helping to bring Meridian’s beautiful family parks to a bigger audience than ever before.

Frank Maguire, CEO Meridian Parks, said: “This year, perhaps more so than ever before, people are looking for a break from home. A holiday home gives you the freedom to getaway and take a break whenever you please at no extra cost, while also providing a real sense of community, security, and more.”

All Meridian Parks properties are privately owned so there is no subletting or holiday hire either, giving you peace of mind, a sense of community, and a real feeling of home. The company offers holiday hire at Cockburnspath, Lido and The Flask Holiday Park, with Touring and Seasonal pitch options at Burtree Lakes Park and a dedicated touring park at Derwentside.

Built up by three generations of the Maguire family, who collectively have over 40 years’ experience of working in the holiday parks industry, Meridian Parks prides itself on its friendly, personal touch, which has proved a welcome antidote to its big, corporate rivals. With exciting expansion plans for 2022, Meridian Parks is set to go from strength to strength this year.

Meridian Parks has expanded quickly since its launch in 2018 and now offers accommodation across 13 parks from Cocksburnspath in the Scottish Borders to locations across the North-East of England, down to Crook Farm in West Yorkshire. These include a mix of coastal, rural, and riverside parks, touring sites, and an exclusive, gated home-living park for over 50s.

This year will see even more exciting investment with new and improved park facilities, extensions to several parks, and a new user-friendly and stylish website for customers to visit and access information.

Frank added: “For the first time, we have all our holiday parks operating under one brand and showcased on one website. dodio’s expertise has been pivotal both in helping us articulate our offer to potential customers and in putting the building blocks in place to help us achieve our objectives.”

Meridian Parks is a licensed member of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BHHPA), the national organisation which represents holiday, residential and touring pitches across the UK. The family-run business is also licensed by the BHHPA and, unlike large commercial holiday parks, operates within the organisation’s policies and guidelines, giving you additional peace of mind.

If you’re interested in finding out more about buying a holiday home with Meridian Parks, go to: https://meridianparks.co.uk