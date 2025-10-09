Farizon powers up new charging partnerships

Fleet and retail Farizon SV customers now able to switch to electric easier than ever before

ChargePoint to supply commercial solutions for businesses: from 22kW AC to 50kW DC wall boxes

Hypervolt to provide its premium 7.4kW wall box to SV drivers who charge their vans at home

Both partners selected due to their strong track record of quality, reliability and real-time data monitoring

London, United Kingdon; 7 October 2025: Farizon, the brand behind the all-new born-electric SV van, and distributed by Jameel Motors UK, has teamed up with two of the UK’s leading charger providers to make charging even easier for fleet and retail customers.

The new agreements will see ChargePoint, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, become Farizon’s preferred provider of commercial-grade charging solutions for larger business and fleet customers, while Hypervolt becomes the recommended wall box supplier for retail customers charging their SV vans at home.

Calum James, General Manager of Farizon UK, said: “Businesses large and small who are switching to electric vans for the first time often need support and advice on charging. We selected Chargepoint and Hypervolt having assessed a number of potential options, and I’m pleased we have partnered with proven industry leaders who share our sustainability vision, provide robust solutions and deliver a professional service.”

Specialist commercial and fleet charging

ChargePoint’s robust portfolio features solutions for every charging scenario, including depots, warehouses, offices and other commercial workplaces. Its solutions range from high-power AC chargers to ultra-fast DC solutions.

Hardware includes ChargePoint’s CP6000 range of chargers, which have been designed to minimise downtime and ownership costs with smart components and a modular architecture, with up to 22kW output for the fastest AC charging. For faster charging, options include the HYC50 wall box, a compact 50kW DC charger powered by ChargePoint software that offers parallel charging options, with a large digital display for ease of use. Together, the chargers enable operators of SV fleets to charge their vans overnight and to fast charge between shifts. Farizon has selected the CP6000 for use at its flagship dealership in Park Royal, north London, enabling visitors to the site to get a top-up whilst visiting the showroom.

Farizon SV customers will also be able to streamline their fleet charging management through ChargePoint’s integrated fleet software platform that enables them to monitor vehicle status and charging in real time. The software also optimises total cost of ownership savings by helping to reduce energy costs with automated charging schedules and includes a comprehensive fleet analytics and insights dashboard. Crucially for fleets, ChargePoint offers around-the-clock support to ensure users can optimise their charging strategies and minimise downtime.

“ChargePoint is committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric,” said Michael Mass, General Manager and Senior Vice President for Europe at ChargePoint. “With Farizon, we are delivering comprehensive and reliable charging hardware and software for commercial and fleet customers across the UK.”

Fast and reliable home charging

For seamless home charging, Farizon has partnered with Hypervolt, the UK’s leading provider of premium residential EV charging solutions. Hypervolt’s sophisticated 7.4kW home chargers will enable SV owners to intuitively and reliably charge their vans ready for work from the convenience of their own driveways during the common periods of vehicle downtime.

Available in three colours and three cable lengths, including an ultra-long 10m option that’s ideal for long wheelbase van drivers, Hypervolt’s flagship Home 3 Pro charger is tethered for maximum convenience. Controlled via the Hypervolt App, the charger operates via WiFi or Ethernet and integrates with home solar and battery storage as standard. The charger’s unique Multi-Mode Scheduling enables drivers to set up multiple, customised charging schedules and choose different charging modes for various times and days of the week. Free over-the-air software updates for life ensures users always benefit from fast and reliable charging. Sleek yet durable, each Hypervolt is IK10/IP66 rated, engineered for a long life with heavy use, and is supported by 365 days-a-year customer support from the company’s Canary Wharf-based head office.

Hypervolt also offers the widest suite of smart tariff integrations of any EV charger through energy provider partnerships with the likes of OVO, Octopus, EDF, ev.energy, SO Energy, and others in development. By integrating with smart tariffs via the Hypervolt App, Farizon drivers can benefit from charging costs as low as 2.5p/mile.

Hypervolt’s Head of Partnerships, David Woodford, added: “One of Hypervolt’s founding goals was to democratise EV ownership, making electric mobility accessible, particularly in the complex commercial vehicle space. It’s imperative for us to partner with innovators who share our vision for a cleaner, smarter future. Team Hypervolt looks forward to building a partnership with Farizon that helps accelerate the transition from ICE to EV, one van and one charger at a time.”

Farizon SVThe Farizon SV is a finalist in the 2026 International Van of The Year (IVOTY) award. It is available with the option of 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh batteries, and its efficient, all-electric powertrain produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 342 miles (WLTP city cycle), and up to 247 miles (WLTP combined cycle), while a 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.

Established in 2016, Farizon is the commercial vehicle division of Geely, China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer. The Farizon SV is being introduced to the UK by Jameel Motors UK, a London-based automotive distribution business and part of Jameel Motors.